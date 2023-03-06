Nigeria and other African countries will share about N5.5 in food grants from the World Bank

The bank said the fund would fight food insecurity in some nations around the world

The IMF stated that it would release $30 billion spread over 15 months to beneficiary countries

The World Bank has donated about $12 billion, N5.5 trillion in subsidies, to Nigeria and other countries to fight hunger.

Half of the money will go to Africa to help some countries to cope with food shortages and fight food insecurity on the continent.

World Bank helps to fight acute hunger in Nigeria and Africa with N5.5 trillion grants

The food crisis made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The Washington-based Bank, in its response, said that local food prices are still high globally, especially in low and middle-income countries.

It said due to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, trade policies by countries have soared, affecting global food prices.

Punch reports that the bank said the global food crisis had been made worse by trade restrictions by governments to increase local supply and reduce prices.

According to the Bank, $30 billion in relief packages, spread over 15 months, plus $12 billion in new projects, will support countries coping with food insecurity.

It is projected that about 205 million people may face severe food insecurity and require urgent assistance in 45 countries, the bank stated.

IMF said:

“The most recent Food Price Monitoring and Analysis Bulletin released by the Food and Agriculture Organisation revealed mixed trends for international cereal prices in January 2023.

“Overall, FAO’s analysis indicates that high prices have persisted for the past three months despite some evidence of easing from 2022 peaks in certain countries, with rice price hikes mostly responsible for sustained high cereal prices.”

World Bank develops Food Dashboard to monitor nutrition, others

The World Bank has collaborated with the G7 Presidency and convened the Global Alliance for Food Security to escalate the immediate response to the global hunger problem.

The alliance had forged the accessible Global Food and Nutrition Security Dashboard, providing punctual data for food and local decision-makers to help enhance policy coordination and financial response to the food problem.

