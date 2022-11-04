A report on the performance of central bank governors in Africa released recently identifies the 15 best central bankers in Africa

The report highlights the performance of the governors and grades them based on predetermined parameters

Nigeria's CBN governor, Emefiele is not in the top 15, as he scored a C- on the report

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A new report on the performance of bank governors, the Central Banker Cards, published annually by Global Finance, ranks the central bank governors of 101 key countries and territories as well as the European Union, Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States, and West African Central Bank states.

For the 2022 report, just three central bank governors from Africa made the top 20 global list.

Some of the best-performing CBN governors in Africa

Source: UGC

Three central bank governors made the global list

Business Insider reporting said that Lesetja Kganyago of the South African Reserve Bank, Havesh Kumar Seegolam of Mauritius, and Abdelattif Jouahri, of Morocco.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Godwin Emefiele was not named on Africa's top 15 central bank governors. He scored a C- grade by the magazine, lower than his African counterparts like Kenya with a B, Rwanda (B+), Ghana (B-) and Zambia with (C+).

Grades in the ranking are established on a scale of A to F for success in such areas as inflation, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management.

Here are the 15 best-performing central bank governors in Africa in 2022

Lesetja Kganyago: South Africa (A)

Harvesh Kumar Seegolam: Mauritius (A-)

Abdellatif Jouahri: Morocco (A-)

John Rwangombwa: Rwanda (B+)

Jose De Lima Massano: Angola (B)

Abbas Mahamat Tolli: Central African States (B)

Moses Pelaelo: Botswana (B)

Patrick Njoroge: Kenya (B)

Buah Saidy: The Gambia (B-)

Ernest Addison: Ghana (B-)

Florens Luoga: Tanzania (B-)

Denny Kalyalya: Zambia (C+)

Rogério Lucas Zandamela: (C+)

Marouane El Abbassi: Tunisia (C)

Johannes Gawaxab: Namibia (C)

Emefiele laments the Rise of Fintech banking, says it's disturbing

Legit.ng reported that Godwin Emefele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), stated that the rapid growth of the development of fintech firms has continued to change the financial industry in Nigeria.

He said the growth has continued to disrupt traditional ways of banking and offering financial services in the sector. Emefiele said the development is disturbing.

Emefiele stated the need for the CBN and other regulatory agencies to put solid regulatory checks in place to help mitigate the tragic incident that may occur as the country allows the growth of fintech.

Source: Legit.ng