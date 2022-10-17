A new report has revealed that Nigeria is now ranked as 103 out of 121 countries with the largest population of persons hungry

This indicates that despite government promises, Nigerians going to bed hungry has failed to improve

President Buhari has initiated various poverty eradication programmes, but insecurity and economic challenges continue to remain a burden

The 2022 Global Hunger Index has ranked Nigeria 103rd out of 121 countries, with the highest population of hungry population.

The new ranking, which was published on Friday, once again demonstrates that the country "has a serious hunger problem."

The report shows countries were ranked based on "severity," giving Nigeria a score of 27.3, signifying "severe" hunger.

PremiumTimes reports that the index has five levels of hunger under which each country falls – low, moderate, serious, alarming, and extremely alarming.

Nigeria hunger trend

The latest ranking is similar to the previous and fails to show improvement despite various poverty eradication programmes implemented by the present administration.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, ranked 103 out of 116 countries in 2021 and 98 among 107 countries in 2020.

Global hunger trend

According to the report, some 828 million people were affected by hunger globally in 2021, an increase of about 46 million people since 2020 and 150 million people since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The index indicates that the highest levels of hunger were in “Africa South of the Sahara” and South Asia – with progress against hunger in these regions having stagnated in recent years.

Part of the report reads:

“The situation is likely to worsen in the face of the current barrage of overlapping global crises – conflict, climate change, and the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic—all of which are powerful drivers of hunger.

“The war in Ukraine has further increased global food, fuel, and fertilizer prices and has the potential to contribute to food shortages in 2023 and beyond.”

How the hunger ranking was done

The report scores are based on the values of four component indicators: undernourishment, child stunting, child wasting, and child mortality.

The 2022 report indicates that 12.7 per cent of Nigeria’s population is undernourished. It also shows that 6.5 per cent of under-five children in the country are wasted, while 31.5 per cent of children under five are stunted.

It also indicates that 11.4 per cent of children in Nigeria die before their fifth birthday.

Based on the values of the four indicators, a GHI score is calculated on a 100-point scale reflecting the severity of hunger, where 0 is the best possible score (no hunger), and 100 is the worst.

Each country’s GHI score is classified by severity, from low to extremely alarming.

List of worst countries

104Ethiopia

105 Congo (Republic of)

106 Sudan

107 India

108 Zambia

109 Afghanistan

110 Timor-Leste

111 Guinea-Bissau

112 Sierra Leone

113 Lesotho

113 Liberia

115 Niger

116 Haiti

* Guinea, Mozambique, Uganda,

and Zimbabwe

117 Chad

118 Dem. Rep. of the Congo

119 Madagascar

120 Central African Rep

121 Yemen

* Burundi, Somalia, South

