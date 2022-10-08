The Canadian government has lifted the number of hours international students can work in the country

Until now, those with students could only work 20 hours a week, as a rule, does not allow them to work longer hours

The Canadian government said students with work permits on their visas can work longer hours as the country battles labour shortage

The Canadian government, on Friday, October 7, 2022, announced the lifting of restrictions on the number of hours international students can work as the labour shortage becomes more challenging in the country.

The development is a respite for Nigerians and other international students in Canada who see the country as their emigration route, allowing them to earn more while studying there.

Canada lifts restrictions on International students Credit:Danielle Donders

Source: Getty Images

20 working hour lifted

Before now, people on student visas in Canada were limited to not more than 20 working hours a week when schools were in session.

The Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, Honourable Sean Fraser, stated that the restriction is removed temporarily.

Reports quotes Fraser as saying that from November 15, 2022, until December 31, 2023, international students in Canada who have an off-campus work permit on their study visas will no longer be limited by the 20-hour work rule.

Foreigners who have already applied for a study permit will benefit from the temporary change if their application is approved.

Move good for international students

Fraser said the move would provide many international students with the opportunity to gain practical work experience in Canada and increase the availability of workers to sustain the country’s post-pandemic growth.

According to Fraser, with over 500,000 international students already in the country and available to potentially work additional hours, the change shows the critical role international students can play in tackling labour shortage while pursuing their studies.

Fraser said:

Employers have been having a difficult time finding and retaining workers at this time of economic recovery.

The move by the country is part of the actions the Canadian government is taking to address the labour crisis.

