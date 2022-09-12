A recent has unveiled five African countries with the best quality of life index score

The report takes into account several factors, including purchasing power, pollution level, and healthcare, among others

The report is calculated based mostly on the income level of residents of a particular country at a given period

The quality of life of every citizen is one of the metrics for determining a country's level of development. Therefore, development experts and policymakers closely watch countries' quality of life index scores.

The quality of life index rates living conditions within countries and uses quantifiable yardsticks like people purchasing power and healthcare quality. As people's quality of life increases, their lives improve.

Five African countries with best quality of life

What quality of life index is about

According to Numbeo, the quality of life index estimates the overall quality of life using an empirical formula.

The index incorporates buying power index, pollution, housing price to income ratio, cost of living index, safety, healthcare index, traffic commute time and climate.

The website also calculates African countries with the best property price-to-income ratio and cost of living index.

Countries with the best quality of life Index

South Africa: At 136.02, South Africa comes tops with the highest quality of life index score in Africa.

Its buying power index currently stands at 78.36 and has a healthcare index score of 63.97 and a cost of living index of 42.09.

Additionally, South Africa's property price to income ratio is at 3.07, and the pollution index is at 56.57.

Tunisia: Has a quality of life score of 114.56. The buying power index in Tunisia stands at 27.83, and the healthcare index is at 56.54.

However, the cost of living in the country currently stands at 27.87, with the property price to income ratio at 11.75, even as the country's pollution index is at 70.84.

Morocco: Has a quality of life score of 107.54 with a buying power index of 34.36.

Its healthcare index is at 46.69. The cost of living index is currently at 33.83, and the property price to income ratio is at 12.60, even as the pollution index is at 69.34.

Kenya: The East African country has a quality of life of 92.54, the buying power index is 32.18, and the healthcare index is 63.40.

Its cost of living is currently at 33.92, and the property price to income ratio is at 24.24, even as the pollution index is at 69.34.

Egypt: Has a quality of life index score of 89.87.

Egypt has a buying power of 21.54, a healthcare of 47.01 and a cost of living index of 29.52.

Egypt's property price to income ratio is also at 12.04, despite the pollution being at 83.64.

