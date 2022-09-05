So far, in 2022, the Nigerian economy has attracted over $3 billion in foreign investment.

These investments came in from 45 countries all over the world, led by the United Kingdom

China, which is still one of Nigeria's first stops for loans, is completely absent from the list of the top ten countries where the investments funds have come from

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that in the first six months of 2022(January to June), the Nigerian economy recorded a foreign investment of $3.1bn from 45 countries.

According to the report, foreign funds into the country totalled $1.573 billion in the first quarter (January to March), and $1.535 billion in the second quarter(March to June).

Breakdown of foreign investment by quarter

In the first quarter, NBS reveals that the United Kingdom ranked top as Nigeria's source of foreign investment, with a value of US$1.02bn, accounting for 64.92%.

This was followed by the Republic of South Africa and the United States of America, valued at US$117.50 million (7.47%) and US$82.07 million (5.22%), respectively, BusinessDay reports.

Again, in the second quarter, the United Kingdom ranked top as the source of capital imported into Nigeria, with a value of US$781.05 million, accounting for 50.87%.

This was followed by Singapore and the Republic of South Africa, valued at US$138.58 million (9.03%) and US$122.26 million (7.96%), respectively.

Top 10 countries foreign investment in six months

United Kingdom- $1.8 billion South Africa- $239 million Singapore- $203 million United States- $162.27 United Arab Emirates- $138.22 million Mauritius- $124.41 million Togo- $73.98 Netherlands- $70.16 million Nigeria- $70.09 million Hong Kong- $38.87

Investment funds from China stand at $3.95 million, one of the lowest among the 45 countries.

Expert speaks

Speaking, the Chairman Royal Statistical Society (RSS), Olaniyi Matthew Olayiwola, attributed the decrease to many factors, including but not limited to the forthcoming general election, insecurity, and forex scarcity.

His words:

“Nigeria has lost a lot of FDI due to insecurity challenges we are having in the country, there are so many factors dragging the Nigeria economy down depriving investors.

He regretted that both local and foreign investors are now afraid of investing in the country due to insecurity.

We are ready for business: President Buhari

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has declared to global investors that Nigeria is ready for business.

He made this declaration in France as he looks to attract more international businesses to Nigeria's economy.

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria desperately needs foreign investment as oil revenues continue to decline.

