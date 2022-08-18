The Nigerian government has said it has secured a N472 billion grant from the World Bank for all the 36 states

According to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, states had gotten N471.9 billion of the $1.5 billion World Bank-assisted States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Programme for Results.

Ahmed announced this at the launch of the States Charter to sustain fiscal transparency and accountability reforms at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed Credit: PIUS UTOMI

Source: UGC

States have shown capacity to utilise grant

The Punch reports that the minister was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Aliyu Ahmed.

Ahmed said all 36 states had domesticated the fiscal reforms in their public financial management systems by adopting the necessary processes and practices, including legal and regulatory frameworks already yielding positive results.

The minister stated that state governments had shown a high level of privilege, active peer learning and competition, which ended in a strong performance by most states in all important results areas of the programme.

They include increasing fiscal transparency and accountability, domestic revenue mobilisation, efficiency in public expenses and debt transparency and sustainability.

