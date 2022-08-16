The Central Bank of Nigeria has raised the interest rate on bank customers' deposits

This comes on the heels of the National Bureau of Statistics' latest inflation numbers, which show a 17-year high

Nigeria's growing inflation has further eroded the value of the country's savings in bank accounts

Following the country's growing inflation, which is diminishing the value of savings, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has increased the minimum interest rate payable on savings accounts.

According to CBN, bank customers will be getting at least 4.2 per cent on their savings compared to the previous 0.15- 1.4 per cent.

The new interest rate on savings was contained in a circular seen by Legit.ng dated August 15, 2022, titled “Review Of Interest Rate On Savings Deposits” and signed by Haruna B. Mustafa, Director Of Banking Supervision.

The increase in savings interest rates, effective August 1, was taken in light of the return to total normality after considering current macroeconomic conditions, according to the apex bank.

Content of CBN interest rate savings circular

The circular reads,

“It will be recalled that as part of the efforts to ameliorate the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic, the Central Bank of Nigeria reduced the minimum interest rates payable on local currency savings deposits from 30% to 10% of the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR).

This was aimed at stimulating growth in the larger economy following the economic-slowdown occasioned by the Pandemic.”

The apex bank also noted that Nigeria's economy returning to normalcy is one of the reasons why the savings interest rate was increased, BusinessDay reports.

CBN said:

"The returned to economic normalcy; following the return to full normalcy and considering the prevailing macroeconomic conditions, it has become necessary to effect an upward adjustment of the interest rate payable on local currency savings deposits.”

“Accordingly, effective August 1, 2022, the negotiable minimum interest rate on local currency savings deposits shall be 30% of MPR. This supersedes our letter dated BSD/DIR/GEN/LAB/13/052 on the subject. September 1, 2020."

