Bismarck Rewane, chief executive officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited and Ndubuisi Ekekwe, the Chairman of FASMICRO Group, have raised concerns about Nigeria's debt level.

They kicked against the Federal Government’s proclivity for debt, which they have described as unsustainable.

The economists' position re-echoes the World Bank's recent comment on Nigeria’s debt, which it described as vulnerable and costly.

Comments from Rewane

Speaking on the debt crises at the Lagos Business School monthly breakfast meeting, Rewane warned that Nigeria is moving towards high debt distress risk but allayed fear that debt is not sustainable.

According to him, the federal government’s debt service costs surpassed its revenue, pushing the fiscal deficit to N3.09 trillion in the first four months of 2022.

He added:

"The projected debt service for the four-month period was N1.2 trillion, 37 percent below the actual amount spent on servicing debts, while the actual revenue was 103.7 percent below the projected amount of N3.3 trillion.

"This is the first time the country’s debt service-to revenue ratio will exceed 100 percent. This signals a debt management problem.”

Nigeria running out of cash in five Months

For Ndubuisi Ekekwe Nigerian economy is in tougher challenges than debt crises.

According to him, Nigeria is now at the risk of running out of cash in five months.

Citing the Premium Times report, he noted that Nigeria's external reserves are down to $15 billion contrary to CBN’s $36 billion claim.

"As Nigeria prepares for general elections next year that promise to be one of the most keenly contested in its history, evidence is emerging that the economy faces a double whammy: an empty treasury and rapid decline."

"Government officials and business leaders knowledgeable about the situation say there have been concerns in Abuja and Lagos after an elected official drew the attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele, to the fact that Nigeria’s external reserves amount to only $15 billion, well below the $36 billion balance on the gross external reserves claimed by the bank."

"With the country spending N5.9 trillion on imports in the first quarter of the year, irrespective of the preferred exchange rate, reserves of $15 billion would barely cover four months of import."

