The global ranking passports show that Japan and Singapore occupy the top spot in the world with access to 190 countries and territories

African countries are led by Seychelles which has remained top on the global passport index

A country’s passport is considered strong or weak based on the number of places its holders can go without visa

A new report by the Henley Passport Index indicates that Seychelles passports open more doors to more countries in the world than any other passport in Africa.

The index of the yearly annual power ranking of international passports of countries is determined by the number of countries or destinations a passport can allow its holder to enter visa-free.

Africa's most powerful passports Credit: Julien Behal - PA Images / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Japan and Singapore leads the world

In the world, Japan and Singapore own the top spot in 2021, with access to most countries and territories without the need for visa payment, a Business Insider report says.

The index says a passport holder from Japan and Singapore promises uncomplicated travel to 192 other countries and territories last year.

The ranking for 2021 remains mostly unchanged from 2020 with just a few additions despite travel bans and restrictions which is caused by the COVID-19 pandemic which led some countries to require tests upon arrival.

Africa’s most powerful passports in June are listed below.

Seychelles. Access to 152 places without a visa in 2021.

Botswana: Access to 86 places without a visa in 2021.

Namibia: Access to 78 places without a visa in 2021.

Lesotho: Access to 77 places without a visa in 2021.

Malawi: Access to 73 places without a visa in 2021.

Kenya & Tanzania: Access to 72 places without a visa in 2021.

Tunisia & Zambia: Access to 71 places without a visa in 2021.

The Gambia: Access to 68 places without a visa in 2021.

Cape Verde: Access to 66 places without a visa in 2021.

Nigerian Passport moves up 3 places as another country joins list of visa-free for nationals

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Nigeria has moved up three places as its passport is ranked 100th out of 116 countries, but it is still among the least powerful in Africa, the latest 2022 Henley Passport Index shows.

The index, published by Henley & Partners, a London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm, ranks 199 passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

It is updated in real-time throughout the year as and when visa policy changes come into effect.

Source: Legit.ng