Over 40 bakeries have joined the long lists of businesses shutting down in Nigeria following unfavourable business environment

Reports say the affected bakeries are all in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as the bakers association blame government agencies

They say multiple taxations, high cost of electricity tariffs and some federal government agencies contributed to the shutdown of the businesses

The rising cost of doing business and inflation has dealt a blow to bakery owners in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.

BusinessDay report said that not less than 40 bakeries have shut down in the FCT due to the high cost of production, multiple taxations and increase in electricity tariffs.

Over 40 bakeries in Abuja shut down over high cost of production Credit: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

According to BusinessDay, the chairman of Abuja Master Bakers, FCT, Ishaq Abdulraheem stated that it was becoming unbearable and problematic that bakeries in Abuja could no longer continue to cope with the high cost of production, saying that the association’s members have lost their means of livelihood, while others have lost their jobs.

NAFDAC, NSEREA to blame

According to Daily Independent, Abdulraheem asked the Nigerian government to immediately moderate and check the activities of agencies of government stalling bakery business in the country.

He mentioned the agencies including the National Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESEREA).

He blamed the six area councils in Abuja for making business undesirable and difficult for bakery owners by demanding huge taxes and tenement rates.

Source: Legit.ng