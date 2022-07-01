The Nigerian government has redeemed its $300 million diaspora bond which matured on June 27, 2022

As Nigeria continues to witness one of the worst revenue declines in history, it has redeemed a $300 million diaspora bond which reached maturity on June 27,2022, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said.

In a release on its website, the DMO stated that the bond was issued on June 27, 2022 for a five-year tenor in the International Capital Market.

Nigerian government, credit-worthy

The Punch quoted the DMO as saying that the bond was partially used to fund the deficit in the 2017 Appropriation Act.

The DMO assured investors of the country’s commitment to honouring its obligations, asking Nigerian Diaspora to invest more in Nigeria.

According to the statement, the bond was issued on 27, 2017 for a term of five years in the International Capital Market and earrings from it were used to partially fund the 2017 Appropriation Act.

A pledge to international investors

Also, the DMO said, the aim of raising the funds for the government was a plan to avail the Diaspora Nigerians the chance to invest in their home country.

The DMO further stated that the confidence of the investing public has been buoyed with the redemption of the $500 million Eurobond in January 2021 and now, the $300 million Diaspora Bond, the Nigerian government has shored up investors’ confidence and trust in the ability of the government to honour its obligations to the investing public.

