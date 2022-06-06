China missing from top list of countries buying Nigerian products sells N1.51trn of its goods to Nigeria
- The list of nations that buy Nigerian products, as well as the countries from which Nigeria buys, has been made public.
- China is the most popular destination for Nigerian importers, yet it is notably missing from the list of nations that buy Nigerian goods.
- China has long been one of Nigeria's largest oil buyers, but that has changed now that Russia is selling at a discount
The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed the list of countries buying Nigerian products and also where Nigerians are importing from.
According to the NBS, Nigeria exported N7.1 trillion worth of goods in the first quarter of 2022, while importing N5.9 trillion.
This raises the country's overall foreign trade to N13 trillion in three months, up 11% from the N11.7 trillion reported in the final three months of 2021.
NBS in its report revealed that China sold N1.51 trillion of goods to the Nigerian market to lead the pack of the top 10 exporting countries in Nigeria.
Nigeria, China business relationship
Nigeria's major export is crude oil, which Nigeria sells at a far lower price to Russia, with China being Russia's largest buyer.
China is the world's largest crude oil importer and one of Nigeria's most important consumers in recent years.
China spent about N92 billion on Nigerian crude oil in the fourth quarter of 2021.
However, according to shipping statistics and oil dealers who talked to Reuters, China is discreetly increasing its imports of Russian oil at bargain prices.
Bloomberg reports that Russian oil(Ural) is selling its oil at a 30% discount which has made it look attractive.
Top 10 exporters to Nigeria - Q1 2022
- China: N1.51bn
- Netherlands: N618.7bn
- Belgium: N563.3bn
- India: N415.6bn
- US: N337.3bn
- Norway: N274.5bn
- France: N226.6bn
- South Korea: N172.1bn
- UK: N125.3bn
- Brazil: N122.2bn
Top 10 importers from Nigeria - Q1 2022
- India: N1.18tn
- Spain: N677.7bn
- Netherlands: N660.6bn
- Indonesia: N474.4bn
- US: N372.7bn
- Italy: N366.2bn
- France: N338.8bn
- Gibraltar: N303.2bn
- Saudi Arabia: N275.5bn
- Canada: N261.2bn
