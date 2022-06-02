The list of Nigeria's best-performing stocks since the start of the year has been revealed with six companies recording over 100% return

According to the Nigerian Exchange, there are over 156 listed firms with a total market capitalization of over N21 trillion

While some companies' stocks have made billions for shareholders, many are left to count their losses

The first five months of 2022 have been amazing for Nigerian stock market investors, with the market increasing by a whopping N6.62 trillion.

According to an analysis of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited data, the total value of all company's shares increased in May to N28.916 trillion, up from N22.30 trillion at the start of the year.

Five stocks led by Meyer Plc, one of Nigeria’s major manufacturers and marketers of paints, topped the chart of stocks with returns of over 100% from January to May 31.

The others are Wema Bank Plc, Academy Press Plc, Guinness Nigeria Plc, and Cadbury Nigeria Plc.

Breakdown of companies' stocks performance

Meyer, the greatest advancer, finished at N3.10 per share on May 31st, indicating a 573.9% increase in five months.

Wema Bank is the second-highest advancer, increasing by 370.8%. Its share price as of May 31 is approaching a record 52-week high of N3.85 from N3.39 when the year began.

Academy Press' share price climbed by 164% in five months to N1.32 to N2 as at the end of May.

For Guinness Nigeria's it share price surged by 132.1% in five months, to N90.50 per share on May 31. Guinness, which has 2,190,382,819 outstanding shares, is approaching its 52-week high of N110.

Other top-performing companies' stocks

Cadbury (101.1%)

Seplat (98.4%)

PZ Cussons (87.7%)

Airtel Africa (85%)

SCOA (86.5%),

Presco (84.5%)

Nahco (77.8%)

Learn Africa (75.2%)

Fidson Healthcare (76.8%)

Champion Breweries (68.1%)

International Breweries (59.6%)

Okomu Oil Palm (51.4%),

Conoil (44.3%)

Ecobank Transnational (43.7%)

Eterna (34.1%)

MRS (32.8%)

United Capital (31.3%)

Oando (29.2%)

