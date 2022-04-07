The Nigerian government is set to roll out N5 billion interest-free loan to small business owners and farmers in all the states of the federation

Sadiya Farouk, the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development stated this in Abuja

The minister said that about 98,000 beneficiaries will be selected in the Phase Two of the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP)

The Nigerian government has announced on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, that it is rolling out the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, phase 2 in all the states of the country including the Federal Capital Territory.

The Punch reports that about 98,000 Nigerian farmers and small business owners will secure between N50,000 and N300,000 interest-free loans, meaning that the government will dole out over N5 billion as loans under the programme.

Sadiya Farouq Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Credit: Sadiya Farouq

N50,000 to N300,000 up for grabs as loans for small businesses

Sadiya Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development said this in a statement in Abuja via her spokesperson, Nneka Anibeze.

The Minister said the programme follows the final vetting of Phase One applicants who scaled the hurdles and were selected to benefit from the small loans ranging from 50,000 to N300,000.

She said all the beneficiaries of GEEP Phase Two will get congratulatory and sensitisation SMS in the coming days, telling them of their suitability for the loan and also informing them that the scheme was a loan and not a grant.

Loan for all persons

According to Farouq, her ministry was making plans to roll out the programme nationwide after which an enumeration exercise will be conducted to capture beneficiaries’ data.

The GEEP Phase Two loan scheme is created by the federal government to make financial inclusion possible and give credit access to poor and vulnerable persons.

The statement by the minister said that beneficiaries will also include persons with disability and people at the bottom rung of the economic ladder.

