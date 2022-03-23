The newly inaugurated governor of Anambra, Charles Soludo, has opened up on the status of the state's treasury

Governor Soludo said his predecessor, Willie Obiano, left N300 million in the treasury with over a hundred billion as debt

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), nevertheless, expressed optimism that his administration will make money to fulfil the promises made to Anambra people

Awka, Anambra state - Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state has said Willie Obiano, his predecessor, left only N300 million in the treasury with debt running into over N100 billion naira.

Soludo made this known in an interview aired by Arise TV on Tuesday, March 22, noting that Anambra’s state finance is in bad shape and in dire need of restoration.

Governor Soludo opened up on the finances of Anambra state as his tenure kicks off. Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

He said to achieve the promises he made to the people before he was elected, he would need to look for money.

His words:

“In terms of debt I inherited, it runs into hundreds of billions of Naira. In that of cash, we met about 300 million Naira. In fact, let’s not talk about it. Our treasury is funny.”

“But I hope we shall make money henceforth to help us fulfill our promises for infrastructure and development of the state. But in terms of what I met in our coffers, my brother, it’s pathetic. Please let us not go there. God will help us.

“The audited account of Anambra State is open source where anyone can see the assets and liabilities. We are still going to do the reconciliation and we intend to have a very transparent public financial management.”

Other financial details not available, says Soludo

Governor Soludo lamented that other financial details from January to date were still unavailable.

The Anambra state governor, however, expressed hope they would soon be made available as they were public documents.

EFCC grills former Anambra governor Obiano over N42bn spending

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC on Friday, March 18, moved former Governor Willie Obiano from Lagos to Abuja for questioning over alleged N42 billion fraud.

Obiano was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja on Thursday night, March 17, a few hours after he handed over power to Soludo in Awka.

The former governor was said to be on his way to the United States where he was residing before his election eight years ago.

