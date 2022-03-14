The Nigerian government has said that the Lekki Deep Seaport, when completed will spur economic growth and add $360 billion to the GDP

Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi said this while he inspected the construction work at the port on Sunday

He said the port will operate like the DP port in Dubai because of its automated nature, adding that it will boost economic activities and create jobs

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is set to have a boost soon when the ongoing Lekki Seaport comes on stream in September this year.

The Nigerian government has said that commercial activities at the Lekki Deep Seaport will commence in September this year and spur economic growth.

Huge economic contributions

The federal government added that the port will contribute about $360 billion to Nigeria’s GDP, according to a report by Nairametrics. Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa followed by South Africa.

The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi said in a statement on Sunday, March 13, 2022, that the port is automated, noting that it will be comparable to the Dubai DP port.

Amaechi's opinion about the project

According to Amaechi, the federal government is impressed with the progress and level of work done, saying that commercial activities will start soon.

The erstwhile Rivers State governor said there is a huge improvement in comparison to the last time he visited.

The management of the port said the cranes for the port will arrive in June and commercial activities kick off in September.

Amaechi said the growth of the economy will put pressure on the project and make it more viable than expected as it will create more economic activities and jobs for the youth in the country.

