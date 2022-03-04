Some countries Africa have their salaries pegged to their GDP except Nigeria where the average salary is the poorest on the continent

Nigeria is Africa’s biggest economy by GDP. With a population estimated at 206 million, the per capita income of the average Nigerian is poor in comparison to other African countries.

The average monthly salary for civil servants in Nigeria by GDP is about N339,000. Calculated in US dollars, it stands at $814 monthly.

Morocco is Africa’s highest paying country per GDP compared to other African countries including the two biggest economies on the continent, Nigeria and South Africa.

Morocco’s monthly salaries by GDP stands at N842, 800 and calculated in dollars stands at $2,031 per month.

It's another month-end and many people across Africa are looking forward to receiving their salaries.

Below is the breakdown of the top 10 highest paying countries in Africa.

Top earners by country and Nigeria is at the bottom

Morocco: The Salary Explorer estimates that the average monthly pay in Morocco is DH19,400. When converted to the US dollar, this would be $2,031.

South Africa: The second African country where workers earn the highest average monthly salary is South Africa. The average salary per month in this country range from ZAR31,100, which is approximately $2,026.

Tunisia: This North African country has the third-highest average salary on the continent as workers reported taking home an average salary of TND 3,910 which converts to $1,348.

Kenya: People working in Kenya earn an average monthly income of Sh147,000 which converts to 1,291.

Algeria: Algerian citizens earn about of DZD180,000 converted dollars to $1,273 as monthly salaries.

Namibia: Workers in Namibia earn an average salary of ND17,400 which when converted to $1,168.

Botswana: Botswana residents make a monthly salary of BWP11,700. That is converted to the US dollars stands approximately at $1000 per month as at the time of filing this report.

Nigeria: The average salary in Africa's most populous and largest economy (by GDP) is N339,000 per month. When converted to the dollar, this would be $814.

Ghana: Ghanaians take an average of GHS5,070 as salary home every month. Converted to $747.99 as at the time of filing this report.

Uganda: In Uganda, the average salary is UGX 2,620, 000 which would convert to $738 per month.

Algeria president announces N41,500 monthly allowance, free medical checkup for unemployed Youths

Legit.ng reports that In big lessons for Nigeria, Algeria's president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune has announced unemployment benefits for youths, as the country struggles with a jobless rate of almost 15 %.

The president disclosed on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, that the payments to jobseekers aged between 19 and 40 would begin in March and it is aimed at preserving “ the dignity of young people”

Just like Nigeria, Algeria relies on revenue from oil and gas to run its economy and is reported to have over 600,000 unemployed Algerian youths.

