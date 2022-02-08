The Central Bank of Nigeria may have to explain to the House of Representatives what has happened to the funds held up in 45 million accounts without BVN

An Ad hoc committee set by the House has invited the CBN, MDAs of the federal government and other stakeholders to come and explain what happened to funds

A member of the House of Representatives, Dachung Bagos submitted the proposal to lower legislative chamber

About N1.2 billion is stashed in about 45 million bank accounts that are not linked to Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) and Nigeria’s lower legislative house want to know what has happened to the money in them.

Need for the probe

The Committee in charge of Funds not collected in Nigerian Commercial Banks and Infractions by the Central Bank of Nigeria of the House of Reps has started a probe into the funds stuck in those accounts in various banks in Nigeria because of alleged failure to link them to BVN and the federal government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy.

The committee is probing over 45 million accounts that reportedly hold funds worth over N1.2 billion

Why the probe is necessary

On January 26, 2022, the House moved a motion instituting a committee to probe questionable and unclaimed funds stashed in various accounts.

The House also asked the committee to probe monies not collected on behalf of ministries, departments and agencies of the Nigerian government.

According to the House, several offences by the apex bank against the provisions of the enabling Act and Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the good people of Nigeria, especially in the area of projects and programs.”

These resolutions were hinged on a proposal by Dachung Bagos, a House member.

