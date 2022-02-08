The International Monetary Fund is asking Nigeria to ditch the official exchange rate in favour of the black market

According to the IMF, the black market is the true reflection of the exchange rate in Nigeria and asked the CBN to review its policies

Also, it asked the Nigerian government to do away with fuel subsidy and use the funds in building infrastructure

Despite the controversy surrounding fuel subsidy in Nigeria, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked Nigeria to do away with subsidizing fuel and also asked the country to discard its current exchange rate.

The IMF said this in the Executive Board’s conclusion contained in Article IV consultation with Nigeria released on Monday, February February 7, 2022. The document reflects the organisation’s perspective on Nigeria.

Nigeria backtracks from fuel subsidy removal

The Nigerian government, after canvassing for the revival of fuel subsidy, made a U-turn on January 24, 2022, and shelved its plans amid rising opposition to the plan in the country.

The government said the action will be revisited after 18 months and said it will work with the legislature to amend the Petroleum Industry Act.

Also, Nigeria’s apex bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has kept the exchange rate hovering around N415 per dollar, while the parallel market shows an exchange rate of N570 per dollar.

The IMF sees these policies as ineffectual and asked the government to ditch them to drive growth.

What the IMF is saying

The IMF’s Directors also urged the removal of untargeted fuel subsidies, with compensatory measures for the poor and transparent use of saved resources.

The body asked the CBN to unify the exchange rate by doing away with the official exchange rate in favour of the parallel market.

