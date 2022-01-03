According to the Nigerian Exchange, there are over 156 listed firms with a total market capitalization of over N21 trillion

While some companies' stocks have made billions for shareholders, many are left to count their losses

In 2021 the market recorded some remarkable feat for investors of Royal Exchange, Lasaco Assurance while Japul led the losers table

The year 2021 was interesting for investors who had made a big bet on companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited as they walked home N1.238 trillion.

According to analysis of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited data the market opened the trading year on January 4 at N21.058 trillion in market capitalisation and 40.270.72 in index closing on December 31st 2022 at N22,296 trillion and 42,716.14 index points.

This implies the general stock market in the outgone year, closed with a 6.07 per cent gain.

Nigerian stock market had a great 2021 growing by over 6% Credit: musle

Source: Getty Images

Here are the 10 best performing stocks

On the flip side, Morison Industries finished the year as the best performing stock with a price appreciation of 306.12 per cent to N1.99 from 49 kobo.

Royal Exchange grew by 238.46 per cent to 88 kobo from 26 kobo, Lasaco Assurance rose by 200.00 per cent to N1.05 from 35 kobo, Vitafoam improved by 188.46 per cent to N22.50 from N7.80, while Honeywell Flour jumped by 183.33 per cent to N3.40 from N1.20.

Further, Champion Breweries chalked up 173.26 per cent to trade at N2.35 versus 86 kobo it closed 2020. NEM Insurance gained 151.40 to sell for N4.50 in contrast to the preceding year’s N1.79, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance grew by 146.88 per cent to 79 kobo from 32 kobo, Regency Assurance appreciated by 131.82 per cent to 51 kobo from 22 kobo, while University Press rose by 129.69 per cent to N2.94 from N1.28.

The worst performing stocks

The worst performing stock last year was SCOA Nigeria as its value went down by 64.51 per cent to settle at N1.04 compared with the previous year’s N2.93.

CWG dropped 55.91 per cent to N1.12 from N2.54, Sunu Assuances depreciated by 55.00 per cent to trade at 45 kobo compared with its value in 2020 at N1.00, FTN Cocoa lost 40.91 per cent to sell for 39 kobo versus 66 kobo, while AIICO Insurance declined by 38.05 per cent to 70 kobo from N1.13.

In addition, Japaul fell by 37.10 per cent to 39 kobo from 62 kobo, Vanleer lost 33.54 per cent to sell for N5.45 in contrast to N8.20 it closed 2020.

DAAR Communications shed 33.33 per cent in the year to 20 kobo from 30 kobo, Enamelware decreased by 26.70 per cent to N16.20 from N22.10, while Sterling Bank depreciated by 25.98 per cent to N1.51 from N2.04.

