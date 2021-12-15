Senator Shehu took a swipe at the National Assembly for being puppets to Buhari and approving his loans without much scrutiny

Sani said he and notable senators like Dino Melaye and Ben Bruce gave Buhari a tough time before getting any of his loans approved

According to him, the current National Assembly has approved over N12.4 trillion loan requests for Buhari in two years

Shehu Sani, former Senator, Kaduna Central has lashed out at the National Assembly for rubber-stamping President Muhammadu Buhari’s Loan requests without scrutiny and hassles.

He was speaking at an event in Delta State on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the state’s Delta State Civil Society Day and Award in the state capital, Asaba.

Shehu Sani and Buhari Credit: UGC

Source: UGC

He said Dino Melaye and Ben Bruce ensured each loan request by Buhari was properly debated seriously and scrutinized.

According to him, they ensured that each loan request represented the general well-being of Nigerians and disregarded anyone without Nigerians’ interest, according to Punch.

Shehu Sani said:

“During our stay in the National Assembly, requests for loans were thoroughly scrutinised and debated seriously. In the committee where I had the likes of Dino, Ben Bruce, we threw away the loan [requests] that did not represent the general well being of Nigerians.

“Within two years, this National Assembly has approved over $30 billion loans without serious debates. This time, before Mr President sends a request for a loan, it has already been approved without scrutiny.

“Many were in the House for years without impact but people like us spent four years and made an impact. We did not go there to learn, we are already professionals.”

Shehu asked the civil society organisations to mount pressure on the president to sign the electoral bill recently passed by the National Assembly.

Okowa speaks

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State commended the CSO for its contribution to Nigeria’s democracy.

He said there are lessons learnt in every situation, especially the recent #EndSARS.

Odinkalu wades in

Legit.ng reported that Rights activist, Chidi Odinkalu, has said Nigeria’s debt profile has increased three times in the last seven years, that is since Muhammadu Buhari mounted the saddle as Nigeria’s president.

Odinkalu said this in a tweet but did not expatiate as he only provided an undated chat from the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Nigeria spent N167 billion ($402.74 million) in a year and a half servicing bilateral loans. The country borrowed N166 trillion ($400m) to service them.

