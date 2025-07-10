Guaranty Trust Holding Company has exceeded N3 trillion in the equities market as of Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Investors staged renewed confidence in the holding company’s shares amid expectations of strong earnings and improved corporate governance

GTCO is among the banking stocks that lifted NGX performance to great heights as it finally listed on the NGX

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Guaranty Trust Holdings Company’s market value exceeded N3 trillion in the equities market on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, due to a high demand for an organ-branded financial services firm.

According to reports, investors increased their stakes in the banking group amid expectations of strong earnings, improved corporate governance and a healthy dividend history.

After listing on the London Stock Exchange, GTCO surpasses N3 trillion. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

GTCO’s shares surge on the NGX

Data from the Nigerian exchange indicated that GTCO rose to N88 per share in the equities as 18.229 million shares valued at over N1.6 billion were traded on the NGX.

The massive volume of the group’s shares traded pushed the financial services institution's market value up by 2.39% to close at N3.004 trillion.

The firm has seen a rise in offshore investors’ participation as analysts say near-zero key man risk, healthy earnings and dividend history suitable for its shareholders’ profiles.

GTCO is trading at a fair discount to its highest market value achieved in the stock market in over 50 weeks, peaking at N90 per share before a moderate decline, Market Forces Africa reported.

GTCO lists on the London Stock Exchange

Reports say that on Wednesday, the holding company began to trade on the London Exchange following a successful priced primary equity offering.

GTCO disclosed in a statement that its 36.4 billion ordinary shares have been admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) for immediate trading and dealing.

It announced that its entire issued share capital, including 36,425,229,514 shares, has been admitted to the equity shares category of the Official List of the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority.

Also, the company disclosed that its shares are now trading under the name GTHC and plans to change to GTCO after the cancellation of its GDRs.

Six banks scramble to meet CBN’s target

GTCO is one of the six banks highlighted by Legit.ng as having a funding gap of N965 billion in meeting the N500 billion recapitalisation target of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

A new finding and market data show that Fidelity Bank, FCMB, GTCO, UBA, First Holding Company, and Sterling Bank face varying funding gaps under the new regulatory ceilings.

The recapitalisation drive is already reshaping conversations and strategies across boardrooms.

Segun Agbaje leads GTCO to historic LSE listing to raise $100 million. Credit: GTCO

Source: Facebook

GTCO to raise $100 million from LSE

About five banks have fully completed their recapitalisation drives, meeting the CBN’s minimum capital requirements.

Experts have said that GTCO’s LSE listing will boost its earnings and help it to hit the recapitalisation threshold.

GTCO is targeting about $100 million from the LSE listing.

GTBank gives customers a new withdrawal Limit.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has announced a new transaction limit on its naira cards.

In an email to customers, the bank stated that holders of GTBank naira cards now have a quarterly limit of $1,000 for international transactions.

Providing further details, the bank explained that ATM withdrawals abroad are capped at $500 per quarter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng