The Nigerian stock market closed the week on a low as investors recorded a N366 billion loss on Friday, March 14.

Data shows that Banking, industrial, and oil & gas stocks were the major drivers of the NGX negative close in the review week, despite bargains recorded in insurance and consumer goods stocks.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation which started the review week at 106,538.6 points and N66.717 trillion respectively decreased to 105,955.13 points and N66.351 trillion.

Details on how the stock market performed

In 10,584 deals, investors exchanged 750,575,416 shares valued at N11.05 billion.

Champion, Tantalizer, Custodian, Lasaco, and AccessCorp were actively traded stocks on Friday, BusinessDay reports.

Here is a snapshot of the market activities

Gainers List

Royal Exchange Plc: Advanced from N0.80 to N0.88, gaining N0.08 (10.00%).

Linkage Assurance Plc: Increased from N1.15 to N1.26, up N0.11 (9.57%).

Guinea Insurance Plc: Climbed from N0.63 to N0.69, adding N0.06 (9.52%).

Enamelware Plc: Rose from N23.20 to N25.30, up N2.10 (9.05%).

Red Star Express Plc: Gained N0.45, moving from N5.35 to N5.80 (8.41%).

Losers List

Tantalizers Plc: Declined from N3.25 to N2.93, losing N0.32 (-9.85%).

Jaiz Bank Plc: Dropped from N3.60 to N3.25, down N0.35 (-9.72%).

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc: Fell from N2.75 to N2.49, decreasing by N0.26 (-9.45%).

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc: Declined from N38.00 to N35.05, losing N2.95 (-7.76%).

Lasaco Assurance Plc: Dropped from N2.85 to N2.68, down N0.17 (-5.96%).

Top Active Trades by Volume

Champion Breweries Plc: 350.37 million shares, valued at N1.40 billion.

Tantalizers Plc: 53.07 million shares, worth N157.14 million.

Custodian Investment Plc: 51.11 million shares, valued at N1.00 billion.

Lasaco Assurance Plc: 36.50 million shares, amounting to N97.71 million.

Access Holdings Plc: 30.70 million shares, worth N722.99 million.

