Stock investors in Nigeria in eight hours pocketed over N262.8 billion following the resumption of trading activities on Wednesday, 4 May 2022 after the public holiday to mark the Workers Day and Eld-el-Fitr celebrations.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited shows that the market capitalisation of the equities listed on the NGX rose by 0.98 per cent to N27.023tn on Wednesday.

This is an improvement from the N26.760 trillion the market closed on Friday 29, April 2022.

Performance of the market since the start of the year Credit: NGX

Breakdown of the performance

The NGX All-Share Index also rose to 50,126.41 basis points from 49,638.94 basis points.

The All-Share Index tracks the general market movement of all listed equities on the Nigerian Exchange

The Punch reports that NGX data shows 31 companies recorded gains at the end of trading on Monday, while 27 companies recorded losses.

During the trading, it was revealed that 669.299 million shares valued at N5.988bn were traded by investors in 7,251 deals.

Gainers table

Okomu Oil and Wema Bank topped the gainers' list as their share prices rose by 10 per cent each to N161.70 and N3.85 respectively.

Also, NB’s share price also appreciated by 9.98 per cent and rose to N62.8 while Eterna and Presco gained 9.97 per cent each and rose to N6.62 and N157.7 respectively.

Losers table

Oando, Transexpr and Mansard topped the losers list as their share price fell by 10 per cent, 9.88 per cent and 7.79 per cent to close at N5.67, 73kobo and N2.25 respectively.

Also on the losers’ list, Ikeja Hotel, Cutix and FCMB’s share prices fell by 7.14 per cent, 6.15 per cent and 5.93 per cent to close at N1.30, N2.29 and N3.65 respectively.

