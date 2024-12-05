30 powerful prayers for strength to hold you up during tough times

Life can be full of surprises and sometimes scary, but faith in God can help you face the unknown. Prayer is a powerful way to deal with worries and fears that may feel overwhelming. It allows you to ask God for protection and strength, especially during difficult times. This article explores powerful prayers for strength that can help you through tough times.

Prayers offer solace, helping you feel supported in challenging times. Photo: ImagineGolf (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

You may find yourself in a situation where you do not know how to carry on. Whether you are physically, financially, or emotionally weary, you can feel trapped and overwhelmed. In these times, prayer can give you the strength to keep going. It is a way to ask for help, peace, and courage when we feel weak.

Powerful prayers for strength

Specific situations in life often require you to ask God for divine intervention. Whether you face personal challenges, health issues, or difficult decisions, you must pray to ease the pain and suffering. Below is a compilation of powerful prayers for strength to provide support and encouragement.

Prayers for strength during difficult times

These powerful prayers for strength during difficult times provide helpful starting points to sincerely connect with God’s comfort and purpose in the depths of despair.

Heavenly Father, you are the comforter and the healer. I have recently lost someone dear to me. I do not know if I have the strength to undergo this process of grief and bereavement. Lord, in your holy power, grant me strength to continue during these difficult days. Amen.

Dear Heavenly Father, life feels so heavy right now. The challenges and struggles seem endless, and I feel so weak and overwhelmed. Lord, I come before You, asking for your strength to face these difficult times. Please fill me with your power and courage to overcome every obstacle that stands in my way. Amen.

Heavenly Father, my heart is heavy with the challenges before me. Grant me your peace that surpasses all understanding. Help me trust in your plan and not lean on my own understanding. Fill my soul with courage and calm my spirit as I face this trial. Amen.

Prayers for strength during difficult times provide helpful starting points to connect with God sincerely. Photo: RapidEye (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lord, I would be lying if I said that I am undergoing easy or prosperous times. The world around me, even within my own home, seems to have been thrown into chaos. God, I need your strength and comfort to rest on me during these uncertain and difficult times. Amen.

Dear God, my faith is tested during these trying times. Strengthen my belief in Your promises and help me to remain steadfast in my trust in You. Let my faith be unwavering, and may it be a source of encouragement to others who are also struggling.

God of all strength, I feel weak and overwhelmed. Help me to rise above the difficulties and remain steadfast in faith. Grant me the resilience to endure and the wisdom to find the path forward. With Your strength, I know I can overcome. Amen.

Dear Lord, I seek Your guidance and wisdom as I navigate life's challenges. Help me discern Your will and follow Your path. Fill me with the holy spirit so that I may be empowered to live a life that is pleasing to You. Give me the courage to trust in Your goodness and to surrender to Your will. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.

Almighty and merciful Father, by the power of your command, drive away from me all forms of sickness and disease. Restore strength to my body and joy to my spirit so that in my renewed health, I may bless and serve you, now and forevermore. Amen.

Heavenly Father, I come to You with a heavy heart, seeking emotional strength to cope with the difficulties I am facing. Comfort me in my distress and calm my anxious thoughts. Fill me with Your peace that surpasses all understanding and grant me resilience to withstand these tough times. Amen.

God of infinite power, I surrender my struggles to You. I release my need to control and place my trust fully in Your hands. Help me to let go of fear and embrace Your plan for my life. Be my strength, my shield, and my refuge. Amen.

Lord, the storms of life are raging around me, and it’s hard to stand firm. Strengthen my faith to trust in Your promises and believe that You will calm the waves. Help me to keep my eyes on You and not my troubles. Amen.

Gracious God, only source of life and health: Help, comfort, and relieve me, and give your power of healing to those who minister to my needs; that my weakness may be turned to strength and confidence in your loving care; for the sake of Jesus Christ. Amen.

Dear God, please give me strength when I am weak, love when I feel abandoned, courage when I am scared, wisdom when I feel foolish, comfort when I am lonely, hope when I feel despair, and peace when I am in turmoil. In Jesus' Name, Amen.

God of all comfort, our very present help in trouble, be near to me. Look on me with the eyes of your mercy; comfort me with a sense of your presence; preserve me from the enemy; and give me patience in my affliction. Restore me to health, and lead me to your eternal glory; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

Dear God, in these challenging times, I seek your strength to endure and overcome. Grant me the courage to face each day with hope and faith, knowing that You are my refuge. Fill me with Your power, so I may stand firm against all adversities. Help me to trust in Your plan and lean on Your everlasting arms for support. Amen.

Prayers for strength and protection

Prayers are powerful tools of faith and spiritual defence that provide comfort and guidance. Photo: Alvarez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Prayers for protection are more than just words; they are powerful tools of faith and spiritual defence that provide comfort, guidance, and a deep sense of God's protecting presence in your life. Here are powerful protection prayers for strength to give you hope during tough times.

God, the world seems to become increasingly dangerous each day. I pray that you give me the strength to continue despite all the daunting images I may see on the news. In addition to strength, please protect my family, my home, my loved ones, and those whose names I do not know who need your protection now. Help me to play my part in protecting the orphans, widows, and all those in vulnerable positions. Amen.

Almighty God, when difficulties surround me, grant me the strength to persevere. Protect me from despair and guide me with Your light. Help me to trust in Your power and find comfort in Your presence, knowing You are always by my side. Amen.

Lord, I am scared. I pray for Your protection and peace and for your supernatural intervention. I know you can [stop/prevent the crisis, ease the burden of the crisis]. Please act by your will. I ask that you protect my family, me, and my community. I ask for Your love and healing to be poured out. In Jesus’ name, I pray, amen.

Lord, be my refuge and fortress in times of trouble. Protect me from danger and deliver me from fear. Cover me with Your mighty wings and give me the courage to stand strong, knowing that You are my shield and stronghold. Amen.

Strengthen us in the power of Your might, O God. Dress us in Your armour so that we can stand firm against the schemes of the devil. We know that our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places.

Heavenly Father, I come to You seeking Your strength and protection. Surround me with Your shield of love and keep me safe from harm. Strengthen my body, mind, and spirit to face the challenges ahead. Guard me in all I do, and guide me in Your truth. Amen.

Lord God, Heavenly Father, you know that we are set in the midst of so many and great dangers that because of the frailty of our nature, we cannot always stand upright: Grant us such strength and protection to support us in all danger, and carry us through all temptations; through your Son, Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

Lord, protect me from all harm and shield me from every evil. Place Your angels around me to guard my steps and keep me safe. Strengthen my faith and fill me with Your peace, knowing that no weapon formed against me shall prosper. Amen.

Dear God, thank You for being the Father who craves to lavish love and goodness toward me. Help me to recognize it, accept it and embrace it. It leads to life far beyond what I could hope or imagine. May I look to You first — nothing else — for comfort and protection. I choose to find my rest in You. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

Lord Jesus Christ, as I go about my daily activities, I ask for your guidance and protection. Be with me in my comings and goings, shield me from accidents and dangers. May your presence go before me and behind me, making every step secure. I place my trust in you, knowing that you are my refuge and fortress. In the name of Jesus, I pray. Amen.

Short prayers for strength during difficult times

Prayers help you find peace and comfort when you are at your lowest in life. Photo: Freemixer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

When life becomes difficult and the weight of challenges seems too much to bear, prayer can bring comfort and strength. It helps you find peace and reminds you that you are not alone. Here are short prayers to give you strength during difficult times:

Holy Spirit, drive away from me all forms of sickness and disease. Restore strength to my body and joy to my spirit so that in my renewed health, I may bless and serve you, now and forevermore. Amen.

Lord, when fear and doubt overwhelm me, remind me of Your power. Fill my heart with courage to face what lies ahead. Help me to remember that with You, all things are possible. Amen.

Dear God, I feel drained and weary. I pray for your renewed strength to refresh my mind, body, and spirit. Help me find rest in You and rise again with energy to face my challenges. Amen.

Loving God, my soul feels heavy, and I long for comfort. Wrap me in Your loving arms, and remind me I am never alone. Give me the strength to face each day, knowing You are always with me. Amen.

You are our keeper, O Lord, the shade on our right hand. Protect us from all evil and keep our souls. Guard our going out and our coming in. From this time and forever. In Jesus' name, Amen.

Lord, in seasons of weakness, I will turn to Your Word, joy and community as sources of strength. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

What scripture offers encouragement in hard times?

Many scriptures offer encouragement during difficult times, including Isaiah 41:10

So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.

How do you pray for someone going through a hard time?

When praying for someone in a hard time, ask God to give them strength, peace, and hope. Mention their struggles, ask for support and guidance, and trust in God’s plan to help them through.

Many people often face hardships and obstacles along the way that put their courage and resiliency to the test. These powerful prayers for strength will help you navigate your challenges and become nearer to God’s steadfast love and support.

Legit.ng recently published an article about powerful morning prayer messages. Starting your day with powerful morning prayer messages gives you peace and hope for a good day. There are many powerful morning prayer messages to start your day with God.

An early morning prayer may make things work in your favour, no matter your challenges. It may also make your loved ones' day brighter. Read the article for a collection of powerful morning prayer messages to send to your loved ones and friends to let them know you love and care about them.

Source: Legit.ng