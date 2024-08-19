20 trendy boys fade haircuts for younger and older boys to try

Young men crave attention, and cool hairstyles make them feel and look good. One of the easiest ways for boys to look trendy is to hit the local barbershop for a faded haircut. But what is the most fashionable and coolest haircut to bring out the fabulous and stylish look? These are the trendy boys' fade haircuts for younger and older boys to try.

The undercut fade, low fade haircut with kinky hair, and fade with signature cut. Photo: @stylish_mens_haircuts_todays1, @trench_barberhtx on Instagram (modified by author

Source: UGC

The various choices of boys' fade haircuts are available for kids who want to look dashing and edgy. Fade cuts are generally very versatile, stylish, and flattering. They have a chic finish of gradual hair-length tapering. Discover the various boys' fade haircuts that any youngster can rock.

20 trendy boys fade haircut

A fade haircut is a technique that tapers the hair to disappear into the skin eventually. Black young men look great with this cut, which gives them a fresh feel and fantastic appearance. Take a look at the boys' fade haircuts for your son below.

1. Buzzcut with burst fade

Buzzcut with burst fade gives a sharp and clean look. Photo: @goodlife4eva on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is one of the simplest and most desired hairstyle fade cuts. It features well-trimmed sides, leaving an edgy and sharp look. The cut is easy to maintain and makes a kid look angelic. You can have the barber add surgical lines to add elegance.

2. Flat top

Flat top fade is a classic and versatile hairstyle for older boys. Photo: @fadeitbarbershopmag, @secoya.sequoia.sequoyah on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The haircut gets its name, flat top, from the flat hairstyle that features a high hair horizon, mainly referred to as a box. The length of the hair provides the impression of the box fade and the high top. A kid wearing the flat top cut brings creativity and a highly sporty demeanour. Ensure you experiment with different hair lengths and colours and settle on the one that suits your boy.

3. Low skin fade with cornrows

This skin-low fade black haircut incorporates long hair on top and shorter side hair that progressively shortens at the back. The cornrow braids at the top create an edgy look that every kid yearns for. The braided hair can be of any colour and design. It is more popular among the city kids who love to experiment.

4. Short spiky haircut for boys

A short spiky haircut brings out the edgy look for boys who want a unique look with attitude. Photo: @black_haircuts on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A short spiky haircut is a modern haircut style for young men that brings out a ragged, stylish look. It is easy to maintain as no combing is required. Your child can occasionally clean the hair and keep the spikes by visiting the hairdresser. Instead of spikes, you can have dreadlocks and a side/undercut.

5. Side part cut

Side part fade cut is a timeless men's hairstyle. Photo: @black_haircuts on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The side part of the haircut is another look that achieves admiration among young boys. It is easy to wear with a longer length above and ultra-short sides. The sideline or part adds style to the look. You can customise the side part to your liking and try it with hair of any length.

6. Low fade haircut with curls

Low fade haircut with curls is a stylish choice that emphasizes the sides of the head while allowing versatility on top. Photo: @stylish_mens_haircuts_todays1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A low-fade haircut with curls is the opposite of a high-fade with curls added. It is great when your kid has natural curls or relaxed hair. The haircut is trendy and captivating. It is best achieved with concise side hair with longer hair on top and is best worn during summer. A curl activator can get the curls and make them last longer.

7. Frohawk/faux hawk

The frohawk/faux hawk fade haircut is a modern and trendy variation of the classic Mohawk. Photo: @black_haircuts on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fauxhawk, also known as frohawk, is one of the best haircuts for kids. The style features an apparent faux hawk hairdo with trimmed side fades. The style involves having long hair in the middle of the head, mimicking a mohawk. However, the shaving of the sides is foregone to get a taper into a nice fade.

8. Fade mohawk with a lineup

Fade Mohawk with a lineup creates a crisp and defined hairline that adds a polished touch to the head. Photo: @jpack2022_hairstyle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The burst fade mohawk is also known as The South of France. It is one of the best fade haircuts that your kid can rock. The RnB singer Usher popularised the style and wore it many times in his music videos. The haircut is ideal for long or short hair, giving your child a classy, relaxed look.

9. Taper fade haircut

This style is also known as the temple fade, a Brooklyn fade, or a blowout. The haircut first gained popularity in the late 1990s and early 2000s. African Americans, Italians and Hispanics wore it. With a taper fade, the sides and back hair are cut short but are not blended into the skin. Taper fades come in high, mid, and low variations, allowing for personal expression.

10. Shaggy brush fade cut

The shaggy brush fade cut brings out the relaxed and textured look to the boys. Photo: @stylish_mens_haircuts_todays1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The fuzzy brush cut, or shaggy brush fade cut, is edgy and creative. It features a deliberate messy look and a short tousled top tapered down at the back and sides. This haircut is perfect for kids who love a rugged yet stylish look.

11. Short fade haircut

A short faded haircut creates contrast and a clean-cut look. Photo: @latesthair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Short haircuts are among the oldest hairdos for boys and men. This cut is one of the simplest, cleanest, and easiest to manage. It accommodates several styles of overlays, making it an impeccable look for special occasions.

12. Crew cut

The crew cut is a popular short men's haircut that looks classy. Photo: @boyshaircutz, @trench_barberhtx on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The crew cut features short hair on the sides and back, with longer hair at the top. The hair gradually shortens as you move to the back. One main highlight of this cut is that its length is never longer than an inch.

13. Flat top/box fade

The high fade haircut stands out with its distinctive sharp transition. Photo: @boyshaircutz, @stylish_mens_haircuts_todays1, @black_haircuts on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This cut style characterises the boy haircut fade long on top and is one of the most common styles worn by black men. It is also one of the trendiest haircuts and features a tapering at the top of the head. However, it does not lose its touch or fade. The fade and taper mixture creates a good contrast between the long and shorter hair.

14. Short hair fade

Many little boys love a fade with short hair as it is an effortless haircut. Like the crew cut and buzz cut, the haircut doesn't require much styling. The short hair fade is achieved with a skin fade on the sides to create contrast.

15. Fade with signature

Fade with signature brings out a classy and edgy look for boys who love taking risks. Photo: @goodlife4eva, @stylish_mens_haircuts_todays1, @trench_barberhtx on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The fade haircut is the most popular because it is timeless and trendy. It is also cool and versatile, as you can do it long or short, giving you choices. Finish the look with a clean cut on the sides and back. The signature adds creativity and is great for boys who love to take risks.

16. Geometric cut

A geometric fade haircut is a precise style with defined angles and shapes. Photo: @black_haircuts on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A geometric fade haircut is excellent for those kids who love perfection as they create a contemporary look. The haircut combines clean lines, angles, and shapes to create a striking visual design. You can have your child choose a geometric pattern, including chevrons, mosaics, and intricate designs.

18. The undercut

The undercut fade haircut is a cool, versatile haircut that exudes confidence and shows off your style. Photo: @stylish_mens_haircuts_todays1, @trench_barberhtx on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This style combines the undercut and fade and is another popular haircut among boys. It brings a fresh look with longer hair on top and shaved sides. The style speaks of boldness and edginess. The fade, however, brings out the seamless gradient.

19. Side-swept hair and fade

Side-swept hair and fade is an easy style to maintain for people with long and medium hair. Photo: @stylish_mens_haircuts_todays1 Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Side-swept hair is a timeless and versatile hairstyle that has been around for decades. It features a trendy variation of the side-swept undercut that combines short sides and back and longer hair on top. The barber can achieve this look by cutting a fade or undercut fade and then styling the hair by brushing it to one side.

20. Low fade haircut

The low fade cut is the opposite of the high fade hairstyle. It starts above the ears and neckline, providing a clean and conservative appearance. It works well for medium-length to shorter hair and adds texture and thickness to your boy's hair.

Which fade is best for boys?

There are various fade haircuts for boys to choose from. The choice is mainly based on personal taste. However, it is safe to go for a low or mid-fade haircut.

What is a taper fade haircut for boys?

A men's taper haircut is a style that features longer at the top of the head and gradually becomes shorter towards the sides and back.

There are so many adorable haircuts for young men nowadays. Even then, choosing the perfect hair design for your kid is difficult. If you are looking for trendy boys' fade haircuts for younger and older boys, this article is for you.

Legit.ng recently published an article about stunning stitch braids. Stitch braids are among the trendy hairstyles nowadays. They can create a stylish look that will last longer. These braids are made using a feed-in technique that involves adding hair as you plait the cornrow.

Stitch braids are beautiful and protective styles. They bring out the natural look and work well with natural hair. Synthetic extensions can add length and volume for those with shorter hair. Have a look at various stunning stitch braid designs you can try.

Source: Legit.ng