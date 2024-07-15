Lip piercing: a complete guide to types and what they entail

A lip piercing is any piercing through or around your upper or lower lip. Many places on the lip can be pierced, and they have started to take on nicknames so people can tell them apart. Lip piercing names are given for the spot where they are pierced.

Lip piercings are popular because of their many different styles and customization choices. From their tribal beginnings, they have developed into a well-liked fad that has caught people's attention. The prevalence of lip piercings is evidence that self-expression is ever-evolving.

Lip piercings

Understanding the subtle differences between lip piercing types is essential before getting pierced. This guide aims to equip you with insight into lip piercing and help you make an informed choice.

1. Labret

A labret lip piercing is located precisely in the centre below the lower lip. Photo: @portalpiercings, @pervinca_piercer on Instagram (modified by author)

A labret lip piercing is located precisely in the centre below the lower lip. It is named after the labret stud, though a lip piercing ring is also a common choice. It touches the gums of your lower front teeth and completely penetrates the skin beneath the lower lip. It heals within 6 to 8 weeks.

2. Monroe

The Monroe piercing is named after the legendary American actress and model Marilyn Monroe. Photo: @monroepiercing on Instagram (modified by author)

The Monroe piercing, named after the legendary American actress and model Marilyn Monroe, mimics the appearance of her distinctive birthmark. Usually, a dark-coloured labret stud is used to pierce it on the left side, above the top lip.

The appealing allure of the Monroe lies in its precise placement, which necessitates significant thought to achieve the ideal touch of asymmetry. It takes 2 to 3 months to heal.

3. Medusa

The Medusa piercing is also called a philtrum piercing. Photo: @lupee.piercingz, @lyse_bug_smilemorehoney (modified by author)

The Medusa piercing, also called a philtrum piercing, is placed just above the upper lip in the dip of your cupid's bow. Piercing the philtrum can be elegant and stunning and is a popular choice for people looking to make a bold statement.

Your medusa is front and centre, so there is no wrong way to accessorize it. It heals after 2 to 3 months.

4. Madonna

The Madonna piercing is located on the right side above the upper lip. The American pop icon Madonna Louise Ciccone, whose right side of the face had a beauty mark, inspired the name. A labret stud is used for Madonna's initial piercing and long-term wear. It heals within 2 to 3 months.

5. Vertical labret

The vertical labret has an entry hole through the bottom lip and an exit hole through the labret. Photo: @rayleaspiercings, @bornclumsy on Instagram (modified by author)

The vertical labret has an entry hole through the bottom lip and an exit hole through the labret. Unlike the original labret piercing, the vertical labret has two points below the bottom lip and in the centre of the bottom lip because it runs perpendicular to the lower lip.

A vertical labret mimics the natural curve of your bottom lip and uses a curved barbell. It takes 6 to 8 weeks to heal completely.

6. Ashley piercing

The Ashley lip piercing is a variation on the vertical labret on the lower lip. Photo: @katiejaneinks, @jadel0ve (modified by author)

The Ashley lip piercing is a variation on the vertical labret on the lower lip. The exit hole is visible on the inside of the mouth rather than the outside. A flat back labret stud is used for this type. It completely heals after 6 to 8 weeks.

7. Jestrum piercing

A Jestrum piercing is an upside-down vertical labret. Photo: @get.jabbed on Instagram, @AudreyRaddArt on Facebook (modified by author)

A jestrum piercing is essentially an upside-down vertical labret, with an entry point just above the top lip's centre and an exit point at the top lip's centre. The piercing can only wear curved barbells. It heals after 6 to 8 weeks.

8. Side labret

Side labret is the most popular type of lip piercing. Photo: @cami_piercing_, @exotictattoo_penang on Instagram (modified by author)

A side labret is a single off-centred side lip piercing of the lower or upper lip. It is arguably the most popular type of lip piercing. Hoop jewellery, circular barbells, and flat back labret studs are used for side labrets, which heal after 6 to 8 weeks.

9. Angel bites

Angel bite piercing is sometimes called a Monroe/Madonna combo or anti-bites. Photo: @piercingsbyhannahro, @alape.bodypiercing (modified by author)

Angel bites piercing is a set of symmetrical piercings above the upper lip on either side of the cupid's bow. Because of this, the angel bite piercing is sometimes called a Monroe/Madonna combo or anti-bites. It takes at least 2 to 3 months to heal.

10. Snake bites

Snake bite piercings have two symmetrical and equally spaced piercings on opposite sides of the lower lip. Photo: @blacksheepstudiosdunedin, @SilverSafariFans on Facebook (modified by author)

Snake bite piercings have two symmetrical and equally spaced piercings on opposite sides of the lower lip, emulating the look of fangs. They resemble reverse angel bite piercings. Different hoops, such as circular barbells or flat-back lip piercing studs, are used. It heals in 6 to 8 weeks.

11. Spider bites

A spider bite piercing has two piercings on one side of the lower lip, placed side by side. Photo: @rino_piercing, @piercedby.lola (modified by author)

Two piercings on one side of the lower lip, placed side by side, make up a spider bite piercing. Whichever side you select, they are immediately recognised since they are arranged so tightly together that it looks like a genuine spider has bitten you. With circular barbells and labret studs, it looks excellent. It takes four weeks to three months to heal.

12. Dahlia

The dahlia piercing is done in pairs at the corners of the mouth, but a single piercing offers a distinctive variation. Its design, sometimes known as the joker piercing, is intended to resemble a stretched smile. Flat studs are the jewellery used. It heals in 6 to 8 weeks.

13. Dolphin bites

Dolphin bites have two piercings beneath the lower lip positioned centrally and adjacent. Photo: @pierluca.tattoo, @Punktured on Facebook (modified by author)

This unique piercing has two piercings beneath the lower lip positioned centrally and adjacent. Flat-back studs are the most popular decoration for this style. You can also wear different types of hoops and round barbells. It takes at least 6 to 8 weeks to heal.

14. Cyber bites

Cyber bites have two piercings beneath the lower lip positioned centrally and adjacent. Photo: @blackivy_studios, @creepy.catherine on Instagram (modified by author)

Cyber bites are a combination of labret piercings and Medusa. For an alluring appearance, try putting a gorgeous stud up top with a lip ring in the labret piercing. The healing period for the labret portion of the cyber bite is approximately 6 to 8 weeks, while the Medusa component takes two to three months.

15. Shark bites

Shark bite piercings take six to eight weeks to heal. Photo: @jazzpiercings, @emeraldtattooelkgrove on Instagram (modified by author)

Shark bite piercings consist of two double piercings on either side of the lower lip, making up four piercings. It imitates a shark's many teeth marks. The shark bite will take six to eight weeks to heal. Consider getting only two lip piercings at a time because recovery from this piercing may be more uncomfortable due to the large number of piercings involved.

16. Canine bites

Canine bites have a set of four piercings, one on each side of the top and lower lip. Photo: @camilagarcia_piercer, @nex_piercing_poke on Instagram (modified by author)

Canine piercing combines angel and snake bites, creating a set of four piercings, one on each side of the top and lower lip. The healing period for lower lip piercings is approximately 6 to 8 weeks, but upper lip piercings require 2 to 3 months.

How painful is a lip piercing?

Delicate tissues and nerves surround your lips and mouth. Naturally, there will be some pressure and a "quick pinch" as a sharp needle penetrates your lip. Since everyone has a different threshold for pain, you are the best one to determine whether or not you can tolerate it.

Is lip piercing good or bad?

All oral piercings carry an increased risk of long-term injury. Lip piercing jewellery can cause gum erosion or gradually erode the tooth's protective enamel if done incorrectly. They are also prone to infections, as even a healthy mouth has bacteria.

Does lip piercing hurt while kissing?

You can feel soreness or swelling in the days following your piercing. Try not to touch anyone else's saliva during this period through kissing. Your partner could be at risk if your piercing bleeds at first, even if the other person's mouth is clean. You can kiss your lover without fear of pain or illness once your piercing has healed.

How long does a lip piercing heal?

Compared to ear or nose piercings, lip piercings require additional healing time. Before you can securely exchange the jewellery, you need to allow yourself six to eight weeks to recuperate. It will take longer to get a Monroe or Madonna piercing than another kind. A three-month recovery period is possible.

Every lip piercing is a canvas for personal expression, letting you use jewellery to highlight your distinct sense of fashion and personality. Every piercing has a narrative, whether you choose a traditional labret, a striking Medusa, or a matching set of angel bites.

