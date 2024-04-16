33 strength tattoo ideas to remind you of your inner resilience

Tattoos have gained popularity over the years as more people express their personalities through the ink. Some turn to this art for inspiration and encouragement. When it comes to strength tattoos, they remind the wearer of resilience, growth, and perseverance. Discover some great strength tattoo ideas symbolising the courage to overcome life's struggles.

Strength tattoos remind the wearer of resilience, growth, and perseverance. Photo: @BeatrixxxKiddoh, @oakartinc, @tattooistINTAT (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Life has multiple challenges, and it takes grit to overcome them. As a result, strength is an essential attribute everyone, regardless of their culture, should possess. It does not come easily, but different things have inspired people to exude confidence and have the power to push themselves through. One such thing is a strength symbol tattoo for the lovers of ink.

Strength tattoo ideas

What tattoo symbolises strength? Consider these tattoos that symbolise strength to remind you of your inner power. Each strength ink holds a deeper meaning, mainly as a constant reminder on the skin of one's unstoppable force.

1. Phoenix tattoo

The phoenix undergoes cycles that involve birth, death, and rebirth. Photo: @solinamedd, @TSWingard on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This ink symbolises strength and power. The phoenix undergoes cycles that involve birth, death, and rebirth, showing its resilience. The firebird represents rejuvenation and restoration. It appeals to many who face hardships that prompt them to transform into more potent versions of themselves.

2. Strength with a cross design

Strength with a straight-line cross reminds the wearer of their beliefs, values, and personal experiences. Photo: @debdimeglio on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The strength with a cross tattoo is ideal for those who want to say that Jesus is their source of strength and support. It signifies that your strength is in him. It also symbolises strength, endurance, and resilience, reminding the wearer of their beliefs, values, and personal experiences.

3. Strength tarot card tattoo

Strength tarot card tattoos represent focus and inner strength. Photo: @ZuluTattoo, @fruitcollectors (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What tattoo symbolises fearless? The strength tarot card tattoo reminds the wearer to remain calm and fearless during immense life struggles. It represents focus and inner strength. This card depicts a woman who tames a lion with compassionate dominion, showing bravery, compassion, focus, and inner strength.

4. Lion tattoo

Lion tattoos represent power and fierceness. Photo: @oakartinc, @twogunstattoo_ on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The lion is the king of the jungle, representing power and fierceness. The lion tattoo symbolises strength, wisdom, courage, and fearlessness. It is associated with inner strength, reminding the wearer of their power to reign over their actions and emotions.

5. Rose tattoo with the word strength

The rose flower portrays a picture of something simple and pretty but with significant impact. @siner.tatts, @venomouspython on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The rose tattoo is among the strength tattoos for females. It portrays a picture of something simple and pretty but with significant impact. The rose flower has thorns that protect it during harsh conditions, symbolising the woman's ability to set boundaries and stand up for herself.

6. Chinese strength symbol tattoo

Chinese strength symbol tattoo reminds the wearer of the inner power and the importance of resilience. Photo: @serina_sasha, @Stasia_Russo on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This tattoo idea symbol represents strength and power. It reminds the wearer of the inner power and the importance of resilience. It makes them remain confident no matter life's unpredictability.

7. Lotus strength tattoo

The lotus flower blooms from the mud, symbolising rebirth and enlightenment. It flourishes in harsh conditions and transforms into a beautiful flower, symbolising inner strength and resilience.

8. Small dragon tattoo

Dragons represent strength, wisdom, supernatural power, and hidden knowledge in many cultures. Photo: @whenipourireign, @_bye_babe (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dragons represent strength, wisdom, supernatural power, and hidden knowledge in many cultures. The small dragon tattoo is an ideal strength tattoo to remind the wearer of their strength and beauty.

9. Cactus tattoo

The cactus ink symbolises staying strong through periods of struggle and emptiness. Photo: @zairalperez, @viralcosmos on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What tattoo symbolises overcoming struggle? The cactus art symbolises staying strong through periods of struggle and emptiness. As the cactus grows in the harsh desert conditions, it shows endurance, self-reliance, and strength.

10. The sword dragon tattoo

The sword dragon tattoo stands for strength and protection. Photo: @vic.ink_ on X (Twitter), @harvestmoonink on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This ink is one of the best strength tattoos for male ideas. Swords represent fight, resilience, and power. Combined with dragons, they stand for strength and protection. The sword dragon tattoo represents your will to conquer your fears and struggles.

11. Knight sword tattoo

Knight sword art represents bravery and strength to face tough times. @marvellous1312, @Miasheridan on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This art represents bravery and strength to face tough times. The knight sword embodies the wearer's resilience when facing life battles. For the one aspiring for leadership roles, the knight sword ink guides them on the journey towards becoming a leader.

12. Dara knot tattoo

The Dara knot ink symbolises strength and endurance. Photo: @scottie_deville, @mightycleanlines on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Dara knot is a small strength tattoo that can be inked on the wrist, arms, or ankles. It symbolises strength and endurance through an intertwined knot design resembling ancient oak tree roots.

13. Griffin tattoo

Griffin's tattoo reminds the wearer of their bravery and ability to overcome challenges. Photo: @jeanleroux, @martinkellytattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The griffin is a mythical creature with a body resembling a lion and the head and wings of an eagle. It is a symbol of strength and courage. The griffin is also associated with knowledge and wisdom. This tattoo reminds the wearer of their bravery and ability to overcome challenges.

14. "Life goes on" quote tattoo

"Life goes on" quote tattoo acts as a reminder to stay positive and look forward to the good days ahead. Photo: @EsmeraldaReyna on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

'Life goes on' ink is a reminder that you recognise things that happen in life and must keep moving forward. It is an ideal tattoo design for someone who struggles with letting things get to them. This quote acts as a reminder to stay positive and look forward to the good days ahead.

15. Pine tree tattoo

A pine tree tattoo represents resilience and longevity. Photo: @pinetreetattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Trees are a symbol of strength and resilience. They remind us of the beauty that surrounds us. A pine tree tattoo represents resilience and longevity. With the needles that help the pine tree withstand harsh conditions, the tattoo on the wearer symbolises strength and endurance.

16. Hamsa hand tattoo

Hamsa hand art signifies bravery, courage, and fearlessness. Photo: @hamsahandtattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In the spiritual world, the hamsa hand is a symbol of protection. The Hamsa is also known as the hand of Fatima, a hand with an eye at the centre. This ink signifies bravery, courage, and fearlessness in the Hindi and Buddhist traditions.

17. Geometric wolf tattoo

A geometric wolf tattoo stands for a man's inner strength and courage. Photo: @geometricwolftattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The geometric wolf tattoo is one of the strength tattoos for males. They symbolise power and strength, representing a man's inner strength and courage. They are also a representation of endurance and fearlessness.

18. "There is sun after rain, love after pain" quote tattoo

"There is sun after rain, love after pain" quote tattoo pushes the wearer to overcome problems instead of dwelling on them. Photo: @mayainktattoo, @tattooistdann on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There is sun after rain, love after pain is an inspirational quote that lifts one's spirit to keep moving. This quote ink pushes one to overcome problems instead of dwelling on them. It inspires one to gather courage, take action, note their strength, and work on them.

19. Eagle tattoo

Eagle ink represents courage, strength, power, freedom, and fearlessness. Photo: @rsouzatattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The eagle is a majestic predatory bird and a popular choice of art for tattoo lovers. It represents courage, strength, power, freedom, and fearlessness. People wear this ink with the words "fearlessness" or "courage" encrypted below the eagle.

20. "Surviving is the new art form" quote tattoo

This quote features a cartoon that has a sad expression in a rectangle. This ink tells the beautiful story of courage to survive challenges, which not everyone holds. It gives the wearer the "never a failure" attitude.

21. Uruz symbol tattoo

Uruz symbol tattoo is a symbol of strength, endurance, and vitality. Photo: @PigeonCurieux on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Uruz symbol is a rune of the wild bovine, showing cattle were once wild animals. The Uruz represents a young warrior. This art is a symbol of strength, endurance, and vitality. It reminds the wearer to be persistent and passionate about life.

22. "Never back down" tattoo

"Never back down" art is an expression of resilience and determination. Photo: @amontattooragusa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The "never back down" quote art is one of the symbols of strength and courage tattoos. It is an expression of resilience and determination. This quote is an inspiration to embrace the challenges coming your way.

23. Burning goddess tattoo

The burning goddess tattoo symbolises transformation and empowerment. Photo: @InkdGoddess on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Burning Goddess art is a symbol of inner strength. Like a phoenix, the fire burning around and inside her symbolises transformation and empowerment.

24. Fire tattoo

Fire ink is a symbol of divine power associated with creation and transformation. Photo: @AdamInkTattooArt, @MackyMspTattooLaguna on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In many cultures, fire is often viewed as a symbol of divine power associated with creation and transformation. A fire ink reminds one that one can emerge more resilient and robust despite adversity.

25. Semicolon butterfly tattoo

Semicolon butterfly tattoo reminds you that, like butterflies, you transform to find new strength and beauty in your stories. Photo: @semicolonbutterflytattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A semicolon butterfly tattoo is a symbol of resilience. The butterfly's wings adorned with a semicolon speak of a continuation of your journey that might have experienced challenges but never ended. It reminds you that, like butterflies, you transform to find new strength and beauty in your stories.

26. Thunderbolt strength tattoo

Thunderbolt strength tattoo stands for energy, power, and inner strength. Photo: @thunderbolttattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The lightning bolt-striking nature is associated with power and the ability to overcome obstacles. Thunderbolt art represents energy, power, and inner strength.

27. Breast cancer ribbon tattoo for survivors

Breast cancer ribbons for survivors tattoo signify the resilience and courage of cancer survivors. Photo: @swordfishtattoo on Facebook, @tattoobychang on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pink ribbons have been used as a symbol for breast cancer survivors. It is a perfect strength tattoo idea if you are a survivor or battling breast cancer. It signifies the resilience and courage of the survivor. It can be customised to one's unique liking with words such as power or strength.

28. Wave tattoo

Water is a source of life, and wave art can symbolise it. Photo: @ErroldArtAcol on Facebook, @artetattooph on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A wave of moving water tattoo is a symbol of power and strength. Water is a source of life, and wave art can symbolise it. As the ocean is never still, so is life. More is hidden below a wave's surface, just as in the movement of life.

29. Bear tattoo

Bears ink represent strength, power, bravery, and independence. This art represents your ability to overcome challenges and reminds you of your inner power and determination.

30. Anchor tattoo

An anchor tattoo is a symbol of strength and stability. Photo: @anchortattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

An anchor tattoo is a symbol of strength and stability. As the anchor holds the ship stable through the storm, this ink encourages you to stay strong through the life storms. It is a constant reminder of your courage and strength through the tough times.

31. Mountain tattoo

Mountain ink demands resilience and fearlessness. Photo: @mountaintattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Climbing high mountains is a representation of overcoming obstacles. It demands resilience and fearlessness. For the wearer, the art signifies significant life challenges, and one must keep climbing until one reaches the top to achieve success in life.

32. "Stay strong" quote ink

"Stay strong" quote tattoo gives you strength that comes from within. Photo: @tattoo.kanpur on X (Twitter), @Jarlosgirl101 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The "stay strong" quote tattoo reminds the wearer to keep going despite hard times. It is a tattoo that serves as a reminder and inspiration that things will get better. It gives you strength that comes from within.

33. "Pain shapes a woman into a warrior" tattoo

"The pain shapes a woman into a warrior" quote is one of the best strength tattoos for females. It reminds the woman of her resilience, determination to keep going, and ability to overcome adversities.

A strength tattoo represents inner strength, fearlessness, and courage. If you are looking for ideas for your next tattoo, consider tattoos that remind you of your inner strength to conquer challenges you might face.

Legit.ng recently published an article about 3D tattoos that will make you question reality. 3D tattoos are a type of tattoo that creates the illusion of a three-dimensional image on the skin.

3D tattoos are unique and visually striking types of body art. These designs often incorporate realistic images of objects, animals, or people that appear to pop off the skin or have a lifelike quality. Learn more about them in the article.

Source: Legit.ng