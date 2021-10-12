Aunty Morad, a hardworking young lady is making it in the male-dominated farming industry

She recently shared some of the products she harvested from her farm and social media users have been mind-blown

Legit.ng compiled some of the heartwarming reactions shared including a poem from the Bible

A beautiful young lady identified on social media as Aunty Morad, has won herself great admiration from thousands of people after sharing photos of her harvest.

Farming is he source of income

Aunty Morad who was able to adopt the male-dominated farming skill into her major source of living showed photos of herself working relentlessly on the farm along with some of the vegetables she ripped.

According to fao.com, agriculture contributes to 54 % of Ghana's GDP, and accounts for over 40 % of export earnings, while at the same time providing over 90 % of the food needs of the country.

A young lady working as a farmer Photo credit: @shykepro

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

@dandy_szn said:

You are the woman Solomon was talking about in songs of Solomon 6:10

Who is that young woman?

She shines out like the dawn.

She is as pretty as the moon.

She is as bright as the sun.

She is as awesome

as the stars in the sky. Red heart

@AllStackDev had a crucial suggestion for the lady:

Lovely. Sign up now as a Grower on @CompleteFarmer you will have early access to our platform when we lunch this new product for people

@Stylishjim mentioned:

In as much as am happy and proud of you please don't use the word 'hustle' it demeaning.

See the post below

People celebrated another female farmer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Suberu Bose Ruth, was celebrated online for contributing to the food need of the nation.

In a Facebook post by Petra Akinti Onyegbule, it was revealed that Bose graduated with a degree in history and international studies from Lagos State University (LASU).

The hardworking graduate has been a farmer since 2015 and always grows crops like cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, maize in large quantities to be sold.

In her conversation with Petra, the woman revealed that she sells wholesale to market traders who come to her farm.

Source: Legit.ng