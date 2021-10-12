If you think there are certain shades of colours that can never be pulled off effortlessly when it comes to traditional bridal looks then you're about to be proven wrong.

Popular colours that a lot of brides tend to opt for include different shades of green, yellow, blue, red, black, orange white and peach amongst others.

The actress' stunned in a vibrant shade of pink. Photo credit: @jemimaosunde

Interestingly, there are certain colours and even shades that aren't so popular among brides and pink - or at least this shade of pink - is one of them

Well, Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde, is here to remind us just how much we've slept on this pink.

The movie star recently had a bridal themed shoot in which she glowed in the brightest shade of baby pink and we are totally here for it.

The pretty corset dress did well to flatter Osunde's silhouette and her choice of simple jewelry, alongside a natural shade of makeup, sealed the look.

Swipe to see full look below:

Isiagu styles

The Isiagu is an African wear peculiar to the Igbo tribe. Everything from the texture to the lion head design is unique and it has got a lot of people falling in love with it.

A material not worn by many initially except those conferred with a chieftaincy title, the Isiagu - which means lion head - has grown quite popular on the fashion scene among the people of eastern Nigeria and beyond.

These days, more brides are rocking the Isiagu fabric in different styles for their big day and it is beautiful to see.

More styles for brides

The wedding day is considered one of the happiest days in the lives of some women. This explains why a lot of people go above and beyond to ensure that everything goes as planned on that day.

Traditional weddings in Nigeria are beautiful, colourful and with over three hundred tribes in Nigeria, it goes without saying that the ceremonies are often interesting to witness.

For any bride preparing for her big day, her outfit is something she pays extra attention to and most times is willing to pay an arm and a leg to ensure that she gets the best outfit(s).

