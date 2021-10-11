Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has undoubtedly come a long way in her fashion journey and a brief trip through her Instagram page will more than convince you.

Being married to a billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko, appears to have changed quite a lot about the young mother of one.

The actress has rocked stylish looks over the years. Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Depositphotos

While she still maintains her hippie style, Regina has become less flashy and more classy.

It goes without saying that being married to one of Nigeria's richest men, and running a fashion house has influenced Regina's sense of style.

In honour of her birthday which was on October 10, 2021, Legit.ng has highlighted seven gorgeous times Regina oozed elegance in stunning dresses.

Check out the photos below:

1. In this black drop-waist dress

2. All-white for Christmas

3. The turban was the perfect accessory for this look

4. This gorgeous silk wrap dress

5. Elegant print dress

6. Another silk dress with a high leg

7. Blazer dress for the boss lady

Princess' transformation

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Princess, might just be on her way to becoming one of the most stylish housemates of the Shine Ya Eyes edition if her recent photos are anything to go by.

The ex-housemate who had stayed in the house for three weeks didn't exactly leave an impression on viewers and it had a lot to do with her appearance, or lack of it - fashion-wise.

Well, it appears old things have passed away as the new Princess is quite a sight to behold. Fans have reacted to her glow-up.

Jackie in stylish ensembles

Jackie B didn't exactly win a lot of hearts with her sense of style during her stay in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house, but all that has certainly changed since her shot into the limelight.

The curvaceous mother of one has been serving it to her fans 'hot hot' and everybody is here for the heat!

While she appeared a bit more reserved and conscious of herself - as it reflected in her dress sense - Jackie B has proven that she now means business when it comes to rocking impressive ensembles.

Source: Legit.ng