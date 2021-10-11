Father Mbaka has spoken prophetically on the federal government's method of dealing with insecurity in Nigeria

The prophet cautioned the Buhari-led administration to stop buying fighter jets in the name of trying to overcome terrorism

Mbaka said according to God's message, the aircraft will be used eventually to destroy the country

Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka of the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu on Sunday, October 10, sent a prophetic message to President Muhammadu Buhari

In his prophecy, the Christian cleric warned President Buhari to stop buying fighter jets which he said will be used to destroy the nation, PM News reports.

Mbaka urged Buhari to stop the purchase of fighter jets (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

Instead, Mbaka advised the president to embark on the establishment of industries that will bring about job creation in the country.

The man of God addressing the president said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“The jets you are buying are going to be used to collapse Nigeria.

“Please, the first person to meet President Buhari after this message, should tell him that all these jets he is buying will be used to destroy Nigeria. God told me to tell him that."

Why I visited Buhari along with three men, Father Mbaka opens up on contract allegation

Meanwhile, Mbaka had discredited claims by the presidency alleging that he (Mbaka) was aggrieved with President Buhari because the president did not award contracts to him.

The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, in a sermon on Sunday, May 2, described the allegations against him as childish and laughable.

The cleric, however, admitted that he led three men to meet with the president during his first tenure. But Mbaka explained that the men were security experts who had offered to help in solving Nigeria’s security challenges

He said:

“These men had the platform to end insecurity within one month. This was under Abba Kyari. I just handed them over to the government. They only asked me to help them reach government and offered to help insecurity, revive the nation’s economy through putting an end to theft of crude oil and providing employment.''

The religious leader stated that his call for the impeachment of President Buhari was not out of bias, insisting that he spoke strictly under the leading of the Holy Spirit.

Source: Legit.ng