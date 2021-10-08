Abdulrasheed Maina's application for the court to reopen his case has been dismissed by Justice Okon Abang

Maina had applied to the court contesting its decision to foreclose his defence on the case of money laundering levelled against him by the EFCC

However, the court in its ruling said that the application lacked merit and can be described as a reckless abuse of judicial process

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed an application by a former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, to reopen his defence.

Maina had pleaded with the court to review its decision of July 16 on the foreclosure of his defence. His application was contained in a motion on notice dated August 6.

Justice Abang ruled that Maina's application lacked merit.

Source: Facebook

Prosecution Counsel's Reaction to Maina's application

The review of the ruling was objected to by the prosecution counsel, Farouk Abdullahi, who urged the court to dismiss the application.

According to Abdullahi, the former pension boss' application is a tactic employed to delay further proceedings of the matter in court.

Daily Independent reports that the judge, Justice Okon Abang in his ruling held that the application lacks merit.

Why court took its decision to dismiss Maina's application

Justice Abang also described the application as reckless abuse of judicial process and dismissed the the appeal accordingly.

The court held that its decision to close the case was held before all counsel of the parties in the matter.

Abang also noted that the claim by Maina's counsel, A. Abel that he was not served with a notice of hearing on the matter is untrue and a case of a lawyer lying under oath.

Abang in his ruling said:

“The court as presently constituted is functus officio to entertain the application to review it’s decision."

“The defendant was offered the opportunity to be heard, he chose not to. They have themselves to blame."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Maina's son, Faisal has been sentenced to a 14-year jail term by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The court in its judgement held that Faisal is convicted on a three count-charge of money laundry slammed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Abang while delivering the judgement said the prosecution was managed to establish that Maina's son operated a fake bank account with a first-generation bank.

Abang also said that through Faisal, his father Abdularasheed was able to launder N58.1 million which was deposited in his account.

