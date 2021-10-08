Ebenezer Kojo Otoo of the Winneba Senior High School in the Central Region, Ghana has been adjudged the Most Outstanding Teacher for 2021

Ebenezer Kojo Otoo of the Winneba Senior High School in the Central Region has been adjudged the Most Outstanding Teacher for 2021 at a ceremony to commemorate World Teachers' Day in Sunyani, Graphic Online reported.

The 44-year-old Visual Arts and Ceramics teacher, who doubles as a farmer, was among 19 other teaching and non-teaching staff of the Ghana Education Service who were honoured during the occasion.

The teacher doubles as a farmer

Otoo received a cheque for GHc250,000 (N16,955,515) to be used to construct a three-bedroom house at a location of his choice.

First and second runner ups

Reverend Sister Justina Kwakyewaa of the Saint Francis Senior High and Technical School in Birim Central in the Eastern Region emerged the first runner up and was presented with a double-cabin pickup vehicle.

Also, a teacher from the Awutu Swinton SHS in the Central Region received a saloon car as the second runner up at the event.

This year's occasion, which was held on the theme: Teachers Wanted: Reclaiming Teaching and Learning for Human-centred Recovery, saw some ministers of state, officials of the Ghana Education Service, the Ministry of Education, various teacher unions, and a cross-section of teachers from all over Ghana were in attendance.

