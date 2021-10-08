Comedian Mr Jollof has taken to his social media page to apologise to the Olu of Warri over his recent video directed at the king

The comedian had reacted to the decision of the Itsekiri monarch to de-robe billionaire Ayiri Emami of the Ologbotsere title

Mr Jollof lambasted some of the Itsekiri chiefs in the palace and also told the Olu of Warri to follow what is written in the law

For his choice of words while addressing the Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III in a recent video, comedian Mr Jollof has asked for the forgiveness of the Itsekiri monarch.

Mr Jollof had to make a new video apologising to the king after he was called out by other Itsekiri sons and daughters for being a rebel.

Comedian Mr Jollof apologises to the Olu of Warri, says he's not a rebel Photos: @oluofwarri, @mr.jollof_, @ayiri_emami

Source: Instagram

Mr Jollof faults palace chiefs

It all started when the comedian addressed the king in a video, faulting his decision to de-robe billionaire Ayiri Emami of the Ologbotsere title. According to him, Ayiri didn't do anything wrong to be de-robed.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He insisted that Ayiri was just demanding that what is written in the law should be followed.

According to Mr Jollof, the other chiefs in the palace are not good people as they parade themselves to be.

Watch what he said below:

I am sorry

Mr Jollof made another video apologising to the Olu of Warri as he reminded the king that he congratulated him on the day of his coronation. According to him, he can never be a rebel to the throne.

He also apologised to other sons and daughters of the land, telling them that he supports their mantra of one king, one throne, and one language.

Watch him speak below:

Nigerians react

investor_ajayi:

"I am not from Warri but i know is not good to disrespect the King not a first class king like this."

nobsmall:

"U suppose no say u no suppose put mouth for such."

khan.murphy:

"My guy beg once. Very smart move jollof. May your day’s be longer. Abeg make una no misunderstand jollof. He comes in peace."

joezyjosh:

"In whatever you do always remember you have a very young family, the issue at hand is actually deeper than you think or thought it is....... Abeg Jollof na ambassador of peace oh, he has so much love for itsekiri and Nigeria at large."

tegaaa_._:

"Wahala for who no expect you to delete the video and apologize."

anotherchapter___:

"Oba na Oba normally. Thank you for your cooperation my JJ."

Mr Jollof talks about marriages

Mr Jollof stirred mixed reactions on social media after sharing his opinion on the high rate of failed marriages in recent times. The comedian submitted that a lot of married women are leaving their marriages under the guise of trying to protect their mental health.

According to him, there are real cases of women who leave their marriages due to domestic violence and other issues.

He, however, said there are others who are simply promiscuous and simply use mental health as an excuse to bring their union to an end.

Source: Legit.ng