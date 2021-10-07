Daniel Craig's last 007 movie will hit the cinemas this October and he has been honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ahead of the No Time To Die film premiere

The talented actor received his star on Wednesday night, October 6, and the ceremony was streamed live on YouTube

The 53-year-old superstar shared that it is a huge privilege to have his name written among some of the entertainers who have inspired him to be who he is today

Daniel Craig has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony took place on Wednesday night ahead of his final 007, film which will premiere on October 8.

Daniel Craig has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Image: @007

Source: UGC

Craig has portrayed the character of James Bond for the past five films, including the upcoming No Time To Die. The unusual night-time Hollywood Walk of Fame event was streamed live on the video-sharing platform, YouTube.

The 53-year-old actor told Variety that he has never imagined that his name would be alongside some of the actors who have inspired him. The English actor expressed that the honour is an "enormous privilege".

According to Daily Mail, the thespian was presented the honour by his No Time To Die co-star Rami Malek and two James Bond franchise producers.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Daniel Craig talks about coping with James Bond fame

Daniel Craig, popularly known as James Bond spoke on the mental and physical challenge of playing one of the biggest roles in film history.

The actor appeared on the Apple TV documentary Being James Bond, where he disclosed the impact that taking up the huge role had on his personal life. According to him, who took up the 007 franchise role in 2005, he first went to the internet to check for the reactions of fans to him being named as the next secret service agent.

He said he found it tough because he read nearly everything, and it was filled with a lot of hate, but he knew that the film would be a hit. Daniel said he was not ready for the emotional toll that a scene, where he came out of the sea donning tight pants, would bring - after it went viral.

Source: Legit.ng News