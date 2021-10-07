BBNaija season 6 housemate, Nini has spoken about the relationship status with her boyfriend and Saga

Nini disclosed that she truly has a boyfriend and it was not a strategy to scare male housemates away

The lady is not completely ruling out the possibilities of dating Saga, and Nigerians have reacted with many calling her a confused person

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Nini during a live Instagram question and answer session replied to a fan who asked about her relationship status.

Nini has always talked about her relationship outside the BBNaija house and the love she has for her boyfriend.

Nini talks about the possibilities of dating Saga.

Source: Instagram

Many fans thought it was a strategy to scare male housemates away from her reach but she has revealed that it was not and she really has a boyfriend outside the house.

The fan further inquired about the possibilities of going into a relationship with Saga and Nini did not completely rule out continuing what she shared with the young man while they were both in the BBNaija house.

Nini only gave a not too definite response:

"Let's see how it goes."

Watch the video below:

Saga rocks with Nini at a party

To further boost the possibilities of continuing their relationship outside the house, a viral video of Nini and Saga rocking a party together has hit the internet.

Fans rained naira notes on them as they partied together. Watch the video below:

Fans' reactions

Nini's response to the possibilities of going into a relationship with Saga has garnered massive reactions from fans.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments below:

Lusciousjoy:

"So how do u have a boyfriend outside the house and still consider giving Saga a chance? Audio boyfriend...... NiNi come out plain... No boyfriend dey outside."

Mamo_ada:

"I’m telling you! All these boyfriend outside the house na strategy. Everyone get am."

Comfyy_photography:

"Diz gurl is confused."

Chomsybae:

"This let's see how it goes na new line oooo."

Nini meets Saga's father for the first time

A viral video of ex-BBNaija housemate, Nini meeting Saga's father has hit the internet.

Nini and the dad exchanged pleasantry and Saga stood blushing as he watched the adorable moment.

Saga's dad apologised to Nini for not being available to welcome them immediately after they left the BBNaija house.

