BBNaija’s Nini was present as her friend and fellow ex-housemate, Saga, finally reunited with his daddy

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Nini met Saga’s dad for the first time and shared a warm hug with him

The video stirred mixed reactions from fans of the former Shine Ya Eyes housemates on social media

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) stars, Nini and Saga, are already up and about since they got booted out of the Shine Ya Eyes house.

Just recently, Saga was reunited with his daddy and Nini was also present to witness the beautiful family reunion.

BBNaija's Nini meets Saga's daddy for the first time. Photo: @olorisupergal

Source: Instagram

Shortly after catching up with his son, the man also exchanged pleasantries with Nini as Saga stood by blushing and watching the adorable moment.

Saga's dad apologised to Nini for not being available to welcome them immediately after they left the BBNaija house.

He also pointed out how he has heard so much about Nini, adding that he hopes she has a thick skin for all that played out in the house and the future ahead.

Watch the video below:

Fans react

Some media users who reacted to the video couldn't help but point out the possibility of the man becoming Nini's father-in-law.

Read comments sighted below:

happyyofficial_ said:

"The Good thing about their situationship is that she didn't rubbish him on the show."

fekaparchibell said:

"Very cute family. Saga is well brought up, with very great foundation; Love. God bless him n Nini."

onyekweluchumas said:

"Would be father in law. Congrats Nini."

bb9ja.updates21 said:

"After this she will be the one to propose Saga lol let wait and see."

0remeyi said:

"He don go show him papa, na wedding remain, my sweet ship."

freda_ambrose said:

"Father meets former daughter inlaw. For Saga mind, he wishes it would be possible. Kai."

Saga explains why he was disturbed by Nini's disappearance

Legit.ng previously reported that Saga shed more light on his relationship with Nini during his time in the BBNaija house.

The young man revealed to Ebuka that Biggie’s prank of Nini ‘disappearing’ from the house really affected him.

According to Saga, they had a brief fight just before her disappearance and he felt it was because of him.

