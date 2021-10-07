Top Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola, has left internet users in stitches after giving a funny marriage advice

According to her, it’s okay to trash your husband’s clothes if he puts them on the floor

The mother of two noted that the action meant he did not need the clothes anymore and fans have reacted to it

Music star Peter Okoye aka Mr P’s wife, Lola Okoye, appears to be trying her hands at marriage counselling going by a recent post on social media.

The singer’s wife took to her Instagram story to share an interesting advice for married couples.

In the funny post, Lola noted that it is fine for a wife to trash her husband’s clothes if he leaves them on the floor.

Peter Okoye's wife gives marriage advice. Photos: @lolaomotayo_okoye

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Lola added that it meant the husband was no longer in need of the clothes.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The music star’s wife then told fans that she would be back again with more interesting marriage tips.

She wrote:

“If your husband leaves his clothes on the floor it means he doesn’t want them. It’s ok to throw them in the trash.

I’ll be back tomorrow for more marriage tips and advice.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Lola Okoye gives marriage tip. Photos: @lolaomotayo_okoye

Source: Instagram

Social media users react

Lola’s interesting tip soon went viral and internet users have reacted to it in funny ways.

Legit.ng has gathered some comments below:

Liciousdesserts:

“Let me try it... I'll be back to tell u what happened .”

Stardocofficial_:

“ Some babes wey no sabi sarcasm go soon swallow this advice.”

Flexyerica:

“Lol... thanks a lot, do we check the pocket before throwing it away?”

Thegirlprovidence:

“ this is the only marriage advice I’m taking.”

Muna_stores:

“My husband no go get cloth again .”

Veronicasdaughter:

“ very true!!!! Same as any money that he leaves in his pockets...not his!”

Yinkaicanfly:

“Some people will not have clothes to wear again…….”

Oluwaniikemi:

“I swear you Dey motivate me.”

Interesting.

Peter Okoye pens sweet note to celebrate wife Lola's birthday

Nigerian singer and former member of the defunct Psquare, Peter Okoye is indeed a lucky man with his wife, Lola Omotayo. He recently took to his Instagram page to announce and celebrate his wife's birthday.

The singer shared beautiful photos of the gorgeous woman and also accompanied it with lovely photos of himself and their two kids.

Taking to the caption, Peter wished his woman a happy birthday and also used the opportunity to remind her that she is a wonderful being.

Source: Legit