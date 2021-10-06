A viral video of a pretty young woman getting turned down after she went on her knees to propose to her man has been causing a stir online

The lady and other onlookers tried to prevent the man from leaving, but he would have none of that

A lady in the comment section advised young women to stop proposing as men would do that if they were interested

Thousands of social media users have been unable to keep their reactions to themselves after seeing a video of a gorgeous woman getting rejected publicly.

In the video shared on the Twitter handle of , the lady went happily on her knees to do what women rarely do by proposing to the man of her dreams.

Just when everyone picked up their phones to capture the adorable memory, the man brushed himself away from the lady despite her attempts to hold him back.

Man rejecting lady's proposal in public Photo credit: @c9savo

Other onlookers tried to stop the man from making the scene embarrassing for the lady, but he would hear none of their pleas.

Social media reactions

Legit.ng went into the comment section of the rather sad video to dig out some of the most compelling ones.

@am1_Val, for instance, said:

"Too bad but why is the other guy acting up? Men do get rejections a lot and you don't see another lady acting up in such way."

@LaTishaAngela commented:

"Women please stop proposing. We out here making ourselves look bad. If a man wants to be with you, nothing or nobody would come between that. He would step to the plate and propose to you if you're the one. Stop this goofy madness."

Lady rejects man's proposal

Not long ago, a video emerged on social media in which a Nigerian man could be seen proposing marriage to his girlfriend in a mall.

The young man went on his knee to ask the lady to marry him but he was rejected by his lover who asked him if he was capable of giving her a baby.

As the lady asked him the question, the man could not utter a word, and after he was helped on his feet he began to cry, saying he used his manhood for money ritual for the lady's sake.

