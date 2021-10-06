Gary Lineker has explained why he prefers Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi to Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo

The World Cup legend believes Messi has brought another dimension to football than what Ronaldo has done

The England legend during his playing career featured in two World Cup tournaments and played for Tottenham, Barcelona and Leicester City

Gary Lineker has made a case for Lionel Messi over the debate with Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming the Argentine plays another sport, Mirror, Marca.

Ronaldo and Messi have been two of the most talked-about superstars in football winning nine Ballon d'Or awards between them.

And England legend Lineker still gives the Paris Saint-Germain star the edge over the Manchester United forward.

Gary Lineker has heaped praise on Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi, claiming he has the edge over Man Utd icon Cristiano Ronaldo Photo by Mathew Peters

Source: Getty Images

The former Tottenham striker insisted that what Messi and his compatriot Diego Maradona have done to the sport is unachievable by any player.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

What Lineker said

"They are two Argentines, it is true, but the reason [I love them] is easy: I love football and what they gave to the game, nobody has given it to them.

"Without comparing them, both did things that the rest of us mortals cannot even imagine. They gave us happiness. There were other greats, like the two Ronaldo's, for example, but I consider them more as tremendous scorers.

"Diego and Leo did, and do, in each game, two or three things that neither I nor almost anyone did in an entire career. They play another sport."

Messi and Ronaldo's season so far

Messi and Ronaldo made the news during the summer transfer window as the Argentine move to PSG while the Portuguese rejoined United.

CR7 has spectacularly scored five goals for the Red Devils in all competition while Messi recently opened his scoring in the Champions League against Man City.

Van Dijk's judgment after facing Ronaldo and Messi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that having faced Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Liverpool defender has named the Paris Saint-Germain star as his toughest opponent, Sports Keeda, Daily Post.

The Netherlands international faced Ronaldo during the 2018 Champions League final and Messi in the semi-finals of the 2019 edition.

And the 30-year-old has claimed he had so much to do when he challenged Messi while he was in Barcelona over two legs.

"I would say Lionel Messi. He's still the best football player in the world. Him and Cristiano Ronaldo have been doing unreal numbers for the last decade, and it's incredible what they have achieved."

Source: Legit