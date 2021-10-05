Olisa Metuh has added his voice to the numerous voices calling for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from custody

Metuh, a former spokesman of the PDP, asked the southeast governors to spearhead the campaign for Kanu's release

Kanu was arrested in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria by federal authorities and he has not been seen in public since then

FCT, Abuja - The former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has urged southeast governors to demand the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Metuh gave the advice in a statement titled which he signed and made available journalists on Monday, December 4.

Olisa Metuh has asked southeast governors to push for Nnamdi Kanu's release. Photo credit: Marco Longari/AFP

He enjoined the governors to use their proposed Enugu meeting to make the demand.

His words:

“As governors and leaders of the southeast zone converge in Enugu to find solutions to the security challenges in the zone, one sure step towards achieving answers is for our leaders to use the opportunity to demand for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

“It is a considered submission that the release of Nnamdi Kanu will not only douse tension in the region but also put an end to allegations and counter-allegations regarding those behind the escalated insecurity in the zone and give our security agencies a clearer cue to track down the perpetrators.”

He added:

“Authorities should therefore use the release of Nnamdi Kanu to eliminate the current puzzlement and complications as well as a political solution for situations that constitute unrest in the southeast.

“It is therefore imperative for our governors and leaders to use this meeting to impress upon the Federal Government to adopt a political approach by releasing Nnamdi Kanu.”

The governors have since held the meeting and did not make any categorical statement on the arrest of Kanu.

The governors only spoke on the continuous sit-at-home action in the southeast on Mondays and expressed their determination to end the weekly exercise.

Abaribe speaks on agitations in the southeast

Meanwhile, the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, says there are more than 30 separatist organisations in the southeast zone of the country.

Abaribe made the comment on Tuesday, October 5 in an interview aired on Channels Television.

He said the Buhari-led administration might crush secessionist agitators but it would be difficult for the government to crush the ideology behind their agitations until the current administration address the root cause of the problem and embrace dialogue.

