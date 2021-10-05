An emerging report indicates that unknown gunmen have struck again in Anambra state, causing fear and tension

Two people reportedly lost their lives around Ifite and another killed behind Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku in Awka South LGA

Meanwhile, the Anambra police spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, is yet to confirm the incident, noting he has not been briefed

Awka South LGA, Anambra - There is tension in Awka, Anambra state after gunmen killed three persons in the capital city.

Two persons were gunned down opposite first market at Ifite while one person was killed behind Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku in Awka south local government area.

According to a report by The Nation, an eyewitness said the two incidents happened between 4.15-4.30pm on Tuesday, October 5.

Governor Willie Obiano is unhappy with recent killings in Anambra state, as lives are lost daily. Photo credit: Chief Willie Obiano

Source: Facebook

As a result of the development, panic enveloped residents of Awka who had not witnessed such killings until recent times.

Legit.ng gathered that the incident at Ifite happened because some prominent persons in the area resisted the engagement of the security outfit.

When contacted, Anambra spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, said he is yet to be briefed on the issue.

But one of the senior police officers, who did not want to be quoted, confirmed the incidents.

2 Killed as gunmen strike in Nnewi, attack FRSC, NAUTH offices, burn DSS vehicle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that unknown gunmen on Sunday, October 3, stormed the industrial city of Nnewi, Anambra state in four Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs).

The reports indicate that two people were killed in the attack. The criminals also set ablaze one of the vehicles belonging to the Department of State Service (DSS).

The gunmen were also said to have shot sporadically as they stormed the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) while the staff ran for safety.

Fear grips Anambra as gunmen set police station on fire, kill officer

In a related development, Orumba North local government area of Anambra state has been thrown into pandemonium as gunmen invaded Ajali police station in the community and set it on fire.

The attack, according to reports, was perpetrated by some hoodlums on Thursday, September 30.

Though details of the attack are still sketchy, Legit.ng gathered that the station was torched by gunmen who killed an officer.

Source: Legit.ng