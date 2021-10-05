Some residents of Niger state are being asked to give their children out in marriage at the age of 12 according to reports

Specifically, Boko Haram terrorists are asking residents of Shiroro local government area of the state to obey them on this

In fact, the residents claimed that they have been ordered by the terrorists not to recognise any constituted

In what can be described as a heartbreak to Nigeria, Boko Haram insurgents are reportedly asking residents of Shiroro local government area of Niger state to marry off their daughters at the age of 12 years, Daily Trust reports.

This comes as residents even claimed that the insurgents have ordered them not to recognise any constituted authority.

Boko Haram has reportedly fixed marital age for girls in Niger.

Source: Facebook

A resident of the area, and Co-Convener of Concerned Shiroro Youths, Bello Ibrahim, said:

“In Awulo and Kuregbe Communities, they assembled the locals, both Muslims and Christians, and gave them marching order that any girl that is 12 years old should be married off."

