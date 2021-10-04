Determined to restore security in Anambra State, the 302 Artillery Regiment General Support, has lunched ‘Exercise Golden Dawn’, to provide security in the state.

Exercise Golden Dawn, according the Commander 302 Artillery Regiment (General Support) Col. Abdulkarim .B. Usman, in the welcome address he presented at the flag off ceremony at Igbariam, Anambra East Local Government Area, is apart from serving as an avenue to combat insecurity in Anambra State, and foster inter agency cooperation, it’s also a routine training exercise in various geopolitical zones of Nigeria and South Eastern States.

He said that the rise of insecurity across the country has made it imperative that the Nigerian Army comes to the aid of civil authority in joint environment, adding that the exercise which commenced on October 4th to end on December 23rd, 2021, is meant to train command and staff of combat arms and services in planning and conduct of Military Operation Other Than War, MOOTW, to confront security challenges within their area of responsibility in conjunction with other security agencies.

“The military will use the golden opportunity in conjunction with other security agencies to curb the existing security threats in Anambra State. The threat ranges from secessionist agitations, by the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and Eastern Security Network, ESN.

“Others are banditry, kidnapping, cultist activities, land disputes clashes, communal clashes, chieftaincy issues clashes, assassinations and youths restiveness. To curb these countless security challenges, a robust posture in what the unit has always maintained”

Source: Legit.ng