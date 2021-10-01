BBNaija’s Saga in a recent interview has disclosed that he is seriously missing fellow ex-housemate and his closest friend, Nini

The Shine Ya Eyes housemate in a live session with Dele Momodu equally disclosed that it has been hard for him to sleep at night without Nini by his side

When asked if they love each other, Saga noted that it is a strong word to describe what he feels for the young lady

Saga’s comment stirred different reactions from fans of the reality show in the online community

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Saga Deolu, has opened up on how he is coping outside the Shine Ya Eyes house.

The young man recently granted an interview with media executive, Dele Momodu, and he had a few things to say about his closest friend and fellow ex-housemate, Nini.

BBNaija's Saga says he now finds it hard to sleep without Nini. Photo: @singhniniofficial/@sagadeolu

Fielding a question about the situation of things between them at the moment, Saga stated that are still friends and have not been able to spend adequate time together since they left the house.

The response led Momodu to ask if he is missing the pretty lady and Saga didn’t hold back in speaking the truth.

The ex-BBNaija housemate said he misses Nini and has been finding it hard to sleep at night without her by his side. He added that they slept side by side for about nine weeks.

When asked if he loves Nini, the reality star said it is a strong word to describe his feelings for Nini. According to him, he only likes her.

Watch the interview below:

Social media users react

The interview stirred reactions from fans of the show who followed Nini and Saga's 'situationship' in the house.

Read comments below:

ayoblingzzz said:

" Nini don go meet her boyfriend ,my brother sleep ooo."

kxngrivo said:

"Somebody’s son.. has found somebody’s daughter that reused to find him..."

nabilelzhar said:

"Migraine never hit you hard . You go find sleep by force. Nini way dey flex her thing now."

rosekenneth_ said:

"You don’t love her and you are like this, when you now love her what will happen?"

Saga blushes as Nini meets his day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija’s Nini was present as her friend and fellow ex-housemate, Saga, finally reunited with his daddy.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Nini met Saga’s dad for the first time and shared a warm hug with him.

The video stirred mixed reactions from fans of the former Shine Ya Eyes housemates on social media.

