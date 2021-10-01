A community in Edo state has reached out to Governor Godwin Obaseki over the state of their environment

The Elders of Ugbokun in Ovia Northeast LGA made a plea to the state governor and the Oba of Benin at the Government House

They solicited the completion of a donated health care project in their community and also register their demands on matters arising

Benin, Edo - Elders of Ugbokun in Ovia Northeast local government area of Edo state on Thursday, September 30, appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, to allow for the completion of a health centre project sited in their community.

The Punch reports that the elders of the community, in conjunction with Talakawa Parliament, a civil society group, led members of the community to the Oba’s palace and also to the Government House to register their demand.

Legit.ng gathered that while speaking on behalf of the community, Pa Francis Osawaru said that the health centre was built and donated to the community by one Dr. Osazee Woghiren who had reportedly acceded to their demands when they informed him that the community needed a health facility.

The elders of the community begs for the completion of a donated healthcare project. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki, Oba Palace Benin

Source: Facebook

Osawaru said:

“The facility was near completion and about to be inaugurated for use when we suddenly saw a board erected on the site with the inscription: ‘Caveat Emptor, This is Edo State Government Forest Reserve, No Trespass.’

“Based on the proximity of the health centre to the community and to the Benin-Lagos road, people with health emergency need can be taken there and be treated; but as it stands, such is about to be thwarted with the government allegedly taking over the land."

Another community leader, Mrs. Osaretin Aigbidodo, said that the siting of the health centre in the community had helped to solve the problem that pregnant women go through before getting medical attention, Daily Trust also reported.

On his part, the president of the Talakawa Parliament, Kola Edokpayi, begged Obaseki to allow Dr. Woghiren to complete the project, adding that the gesture would encourage others to invest in their communities.

