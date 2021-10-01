Ghanaian comedian and actor known on Instagram as Dacoster has dedicated his page to making hilarious style recreations and mimicking celebrity videos.

A video of him in a caricature version of one of Nollywood actress, Ini Edo's looks, has been shared on social media

The comedian recreated Edo's look. Photo credit: @official_dacoster

Source: Instagram

Dacoster who has a following of almost 177,000 followers on Instagram is pretty known in the Ghanaian social media community for his hilarious depictions of celebrity styles.

In the video which was reshared on African Style Rage's page on Instagram, Dacoster is sporting a caricature version of Edo's looks with his made of nylon and what appears to be sellotape.

For the makeup, he wore an excessive amount of what appears to be either foundation or concealer on his cheekbones, his nose and his chin.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Dacoster in the video mimicked everything the film star did in her own video.

Check it out below:

Xtrabride belles

It appears a lot of Nigerian celebrities have taken a liking to the top designer, Xtrabrides Lagos, and photos on their social media pages are clear proof of this.

A while back, Big Brother Naija reality star, Natacha Akide who is popularly known as Tacha, left her fans in awe after she shared photos of herself in a mini dress with bold sleeves, for an event she attended in Lagos.

The gorgeous mini dress with power sleeves did a great job to compliment Tacha's feminine silhouette.

Well, just recently, talented Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, blessed her fans with a similar look.

Min Nengi Pengi

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Nengi, has surely won over the hearts of many Nigerians and lovers of the show across the continent.

Nengi's fashion sense over the past months has earned applause from her fans with some even going as far as recreating some of her fabulous looks.

A few weeks ago, the British/Nigerian beauty wowed fans with a vibrant colour blocking blazer dress and accessorised with a pair of black strappy heels.

Well, it appears the BBNaija belle may just have serious competition in the person of Jayla, a one-year-old Nigerian model.

Source: Legit