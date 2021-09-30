It appears the shade-throwing season has kicked off among the BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes reality stars

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Beatrice, may have left the game early but it appears she’s already gearing up for drama outside the house.

Just recently, Beatrice took to her Instastory channel to share a piece of her opinion about the fan base of fellow housemate, Liquorose.

BBNaija: Mixed reactions as Beatrice shades Liquorose's camp. Photo: @beatriceofficial/@liquorose

Source: Instagram

Beatrice submitted that she would rather stick to her 103k peaceful supporters than be associated with 1.6 million toxic characters.

In a bid to absolve Liquorose of the ‘toxic tag’, Beatrice submitted that the housemate is a lady with a sweet soul.

In her words:

"Baby girl is a sweet soul but her fans? May God help them because..hmmm."

In a different portion of her post, the Shine Ya Eyes star claimed to have several messages containing death threats that were allegedly sent by people from Liquorose’s camp.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Social media users react

Beatrice’s post stirred different reactions from people online with many saying she wants to stay relevant after a dull run in the house. Read some of their comments below:

lady_ehioma wrote:

"Everybody want to use my girl to chase clout."

smoki_nghot16 said:

"Beatrice who played dumb through out her stay in the house wishes she could go back. Na Liquorose fans she take dey chase clout now. Ode."

officialbushley_masibisi said:

"Lol, this is one of the people who will overperform at the reunion trying to make up for not doing sht whilst in BBNaija anywho beatrice I hope you voting for Liquorose sis!!"

janeykoolbabe said:

"Hmmm... dis one still Dey find trending... madam stay one place."

dabby2103 said:

"She should rest we are busy for now, till Friday we will revisit her Mtcheeeeeeeeee."

Beatrice, other housemates cheer Angel on as she clashes with Boma

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Angel and Boma had a very heated exchange of words on the reality show.

Former housemates on the show, JMK, Sammie and Beatrice, were spotted showing love to Angel as they watched the altercation.

The three former housemates passionately cheered Angel on as she gave Boma a piece of her mind.

